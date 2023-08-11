How to Enter Sharran Sanctuary in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Sharran Sanctuary is one of many points of interest you can visit while exploring the Cursed Lands in Baldur’s Gate 3. Like many other secret areas, you must solve a puzzle to gain access to the Sharran Sanctuary in the underground.

How to Unlock Sharran Sanctuary Baldur’s Gate 3

To open the secret door leading to the Sharran Sanctuary, you must interact with the three plaques on the statue’s base. I’m not sure if there’s a proper order you need to follow, but I started from the north plaque, the west plaque, and finally, the east plaque. If you perform this correctly, the wall on the south will drop down to reveal an entrance into the underground area.

Inside the building, you will encounter three Shar statues. If you click on all the plaques before the sculptures and pass three roll checks, you will gain the Blessings of Shar that will last until the next Long Rest.

Intelligence Check: 14

Charisma Check: 14

Wisdom Check: 14

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Passing the three Skill Checks will unlock another secret door leading to an altar containing the Ritual Dagger of Shar. Should you cut your arm and offer your blood on the altar, Shadowheart will become inspired if she’s in your party. I don’t recommend taking the weapon since it will turn the three statues into level 7 enemies with 120 HP.

However, you are free to collect other items in the secret Sharran Sanctuary chamber. During my BG3 playthrough, I got the Potion of Angelic Reprive, the Elixir of Necrotic Resistance, the Scroll of Blight, and the Scroll of Revivify.