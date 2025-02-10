How to Complete the Lackey Side Quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Helping people may not always be the best course of action in the world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It all depends on what kind of rewards or incentives drive you. For those who cannot refuse a plea for help, the game has plenty to offer in terms of interesting sights and sounds, and if you need some help completing the Lackey side quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, let this guide put you on the right track.

Lackey Side Quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Like many other quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you can either get the Lackey side quest in the game following the Troubadours side quest, or by visiting Gamekeeper Vostatek’s home as part of the quest to find Mutt.

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

Either way, speak to Vostatek’s wife at the location northwest of Zhelejov, and she will mention that he is missing. The additional information that he is probably drunk will come in handy later on, and if you need his help, you will need to bring him back somehow.

Before leaving the area, you can also speak to Vostatek’s son, Vitek. He will shed more light on his father as well as their relationship, and depending on your skills at Speech, Charisma, or Dread, you can wrangle more information about Vostakek’s possible location from him. In any case, your next destination is north towards the lake.

Finding Vostakek

Head to the southwest corner, and you will hear a man shouting for help as a pack of wolves circle him.

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

It’s Vostatek! You’ll now need to get rid of the animals to save his life. Once the coast is clear, the drunk gamekeeper will attempt to leap from the tree, only to severely injure himself. Now, Henry can choose to leave him, bring him back to the house, or carry him to his hideout.

The best choice for the story and more loot is the latter choice, so pick that and start heading north. You will reach a fallen tree, following which Vostakek will ask you to bring him to the anthill further north. Reach this location, and the drunk man will ask to be brought to a birch tree towards the north.

The ordeal isn’t over yet, as he will now want to find his lost horse, Pepik. Follow the path northwards to find his hideout, and drop him off here finally. Feed him some water; your next objective is to locate the poachers who have smuggled Pepik away. Follow the clues on the ground and prepare to attack the poachers’ camp.

Rescue Pepik

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

The fastest way to rescue Pepik is by going the stealthy route and using your ranged weapons to whittle down the opposition. This will also cut down the how difficult this objective is. Follow the path to find the central firepit, and you should be able to spot poachers who will break off from the main group. Take them out one by one from behind and then move their bodies into foliage to avoid detection.

Circle to the right side of the camp, and you can find sleeping poachers. Eliminate them, and the coast will be clear for good. Now you can loot the area in peace, with several chests full of valuables to obtain. Once you are done, you can then mount Pepik. Ride back to Vostatek, and follow him back to his house to complete the quest. If you are on the trail of Mutt, this is when Vostatek will share more about the location of Henry’s lost dog.

That’s all you’ll need to know about saving Vostatek and completing the Lackey side quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For more help, check out other guides on topics like how to lockpick and pickpocket, and how to obtain Brunswick’s Armour.

