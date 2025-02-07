How to Get Brunswick’s Armour in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Lion’s Crest Quest Guide)

One of the best things about having an open-world sandbox is the random things you can do. For those who pre-ordered Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, there is a bonus quest with some sweet armor waiting for the willing at the end. If you need help on how to get Brunswick’s Armour as part of the Lion’s Crest quest, we are here to help.

Starting the Lion’s Crest Quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Before you even start thinking about your new duds, you must access the quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. This can be done once you are free to explore, so head on over to Troskowitz and speak to Gaibl. He will share a riddle with you, kickstarting the treasure hunt for Brunswick’s Armour.

Getting Brunswick’s Armour in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Being able to solve the riddle is the only way to start the quest, and it has a lot to do with the environment. It will be hard for those unfamiliar with the immediate surroundings but worry not. Here’s what you will have to do.

The Lion’s Crest Riddle Answer

Based on the first riddle, which reads:

Take your leave of crone and maiden, standing tall behind the gates, boldly go towards true midnight, in caverns cold your prize awaits. Pass through the hall of forest kings, hidden deep from hunters’ gaze, standing tall two guards of stone, behind who yearned for treasure lays. Between then stands a mighty rock, a subtle niche yet deeper still, a place to give one’s heart to God, behold my armour gleaming still.

Your first stop is at Trosky Castle. This is where you will find the Crone and Maiden Towers. Now head through the gates in the north and through the forest. As the riddle says, you will eventually reach a rocky formation that has a passable niche. Go through and you will find a small chapel. The first piece of the armor can then be found next to the cross. In addition, you will get two more treasure maps to find the next pieces.

Treasure Map 1

Look at the first map, and you will see that your goal is to follow the road towards the chapel, but instead of going in, keep heading west until you reach a fork. Now, turn towards the forest in the north and carry on until you find a wolf hunting spot. Above the trees will be the second piece of Brunswick’s Armour.

Treasure Map 2

Next up, head to Vidlak Pond, just west of the Gamemaster Vostakek. Cross the path around the pond and past the fisherman’s house. Now, head northeast, and you’ll find a rock formation you can climb. Get up there, and you will find the next piece of treasure next to the cross.

Treasure Map 3

With the third map, you need to head over to the town of Zhelejov first. From there, locate the tavern and exit the town to the north. Follow the path and cross the two bridges, turning northeast at the second and following the small path here. Keep progressing forward and eventually, you will reach a hill, with the treasure lying on top of it.

Treasure Map 4

For the final piece of Brunswick’s Armour, you will need to head west towards the Nomad’s Camp. Remember the kind lady that helped you out earlier on? The spot you will need to head to is between her house and the camp. Get onto the indicated hill to find the Treasure’s Hunters’ Camp, and find the cross once more. Then it’s time to grab your treasure and complete the set.

For those who are into blacksmithing, you can also craft Brunswick’s Polearm using the recipe provided by Gaibl earlier on, giving you the full set of rewards from this quest.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Brunswick’s Armour as part of the Lion’s Crest quest. For more help, check out other guides on topics like how to get a horse, and how to master lockpicking and pickpocketing.

