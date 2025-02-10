How to Find Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Man’s Best Friend Trophy & Achievement Guide)

There can never be too many friends in the dangerous world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and players will get to decide just how they deal with people that can have various outcomes. However, there are stout allies that will always be by your side, with one of them being your faithful canine companion, Mutt. The caveat is that it is missing, and if you want to get him back, this guide on how to find Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for the Man’s Best Friend trophy and achievement will be helpful.

Recommended Videos

Mutt Side Quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Once you have progressed in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to Main Quest 5: Wedding Quest, the side quest will be added automatically to your journal. From here, you can pursue the quest to get your beloved pooch back.

Use the map and journal to track the quest, leading you back to the area near the herbalist who saved your life in the tutorial. Here, you will chance upon a vagabond who is searching a dead body on the ground. Regardless of your choices, it will end in combat. Slice him down and start looking around the area.

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

Head to Zhelejov

After inspecting the nearby dead animal, talk to the herbalist again. She will point you to two other locations that might help you with your search. Your next destination is the town of Zhelejov, located northeast of her hut. Go to the tavern and speak to Innkeeper Lawrence, who will suggest you speak to the shepherd of the area.

Before doing that, follow the path northwest of Zhelejov and arrive at the Vidlak Pond. You can talk to the fisherman here, who will echo the innkeeper. This will lead you to the shepherd in the northeast.

Help the Shepherd

The conversation with the shepherd reveals that a bunch of wolves has been attacking his livestock, and Mutt might just be hanging with them. You can either use one of the sheep as bait or offer yourself. Either way, head to the marked location on the map and place the bait by using the sheep or dropping any animal meat from your inventory.

Hide in the bushes and find the spot where the game will prompt you to wait. Do so, and the wolf pack will eventually appear. Eliminate the wolves before returning to the shepherd, and inform him of your success. You’ll then need to make your way to Gamekeeper Vostakek in the southeast.

Get to the location, and another side quest called Lackey will begin. This is where you need to locate the missing gamekeeper and get him home. Once you have, speak to him to find the actual location of Mutt, which is somewhere near Miller, southeast of Rocktower Pond.

Locate Mutt

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

Go to the marked location, and once you discover some dead deer, you must continue on the path to a cave. Prepare for combat after learning how to control Mutt, and kill all five wolves that are attacking. Be sure to loot the cave for valuables, and more importantly, you will have Mutt back as a companion, ready to do your bidding together with a shiny new achievement and trophy, Man’s Best Friend.

That’s all you’ll need to know about how to find Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for the Man’s Best Friend trophy and achievement. For more help, check out other guides on topics like how to lockpick and pickpocket, and how to obtain Brunswick’s Armour.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy