How to Complete the Frogs Side Quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Truce Trophy & Achievement Guide)

With player agency at the heart of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 experience, there are often choices for players to make that can lead to all sorts of consequences. That’s part of the fun of the open world, and if you are looking to get up to some mischief, then there is one particular side quest that should be on your to-do list. This guide on how to complete the Frogs side quest for the Truce trophy and achievement in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will set you on the right path.

Recommended Videos

Frogs Side Quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

To start this side quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, players will need to head to Zhelejov, a town just west of Troskowitz. It is here you will find Old Olbram, whose way of speaking can be hard to understand.

However, what is clear is his frustrations with the neighbors in Tachov. He will need your help to cause some mayhem, and should you accept, you will begin the road to the Battle of the Frogs and Mice quest.

Stealing the Maypole

Your first mission of mischief will be to steal the maypole at the center of the village, which is easier said than done. It’s up high and always guarded, but there is a way in. Head to Tachov and speak to Henik, who is currently protecting the maypole but would much rather be doing something else.

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

The dialog will eventually reveal that he is in a relationship with a girl named Manka, but their parents disapprove. Promise to help guard the pole while they go on a date, and Henik will be more than happy to leave his post.

Head to the inn and speak to Manka, and she will agree to the plan to meet up in the evening. Return to Henik and share the good news, and he will leave. Wait until it’s dark and don’t use your torch as you approach the maypole. Climb up, and cut it down. Remember to retrieve it from the ground before heading back to Olbram to report your success.

Chasing the Sheep

After speaking to Oldbram, he will need more help from Henry. Your next job is to chase the sheep of Tachov out of their pen and into the wilds, and at the same time, soil the laundry. The latter is an optional objective, so you might decide not to pursue that to save time.

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

Either way, head to Tachov and pass time until it’s early morning. This is where the southwest sheep pen will be filled out with the animals. Now, start chasing them toward the southwest, and you will need a total of six to fulfill the objective. Make sure you get this done before 9 AM, as there will be people coming to check on the animals by then.

If the optional objective is something you want to do, you can wait until midday before chasing the sheep through the area where women are washing clothes. Of course, this will grab their attention, and the law might be after you soon after.

Head back to Olbram and share the good news. He will reward you with 45 Groschens, and mention an upcoming meet with the folks in Tachov to talk about the pasture. This will lead into the Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest, but make sure you have completed the Mice quest first to prevent an instant failure.

That’s everything important to know about how to complete the Frogs side quest for the Truce trophy and achievement in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For more help, check out other guides on topics like how to lockpick and pickpocket, and how to get a horse.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy