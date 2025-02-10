How to Complete the Mice Side Quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Truce Trophy & Achievement Guide)

The world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 doesn’t just revolve around the main protagonist Henry, as there are all sorts of characters and factions that have their agendas and intentions. If you are seeking some help on how to complete the Mice side quest for the Truce trophy and achievement in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you are in the right place.

Mice Side Quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Similar to other side quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, players can explore the world and find opportunities to make a difference. For the Mice side quest, head to the village of Tachov northwest of Troskowitz, and you will find the innkeeper Prochek.

He will explain more about the feud with Zhelejov and needs your help to get one over on the other village by playing a series of pranks. This will start the chain of activities for the Frogs and, alongside the Mice side of things, lead to the Battle of the Frogs and Mice quest.

Painting the White Bull

To start, Prochek needs Henry’s help to paint Oldbram’s white bull, which will require some ingredients. First, you will need to get some sleeping potions, which can be obtained from the blacksmith in Tachov.

In conversation, you will be given the following options:

“I’ll use it against the Zhelejovites” – Pay for the recipe.

– Pay for the recipe. “I’ll pay you” – Pay for the recipe.

– Pay for the recipe. “Wouldn’t you tell a fellow blacksmith?” – Require Blacksmithing skill to be around 7-14

– Require Blacksmithing skill to be around 7-14 “I’ll get it somewhere else” – Attempt to find the option at shops or apothecaries

After making your choice, head back to Troskowitz and the alchemy bench, and start to make the potion if you’ve not obtained it yet. Follow the recipe and use poppies, thistles, and herb paris to brew the Lullaby sleeping potion.

Next, you will need the dye, starting with the tailor in Troskowitz. He will first offer Henry black paint, but if you continue the conversation and listen to him talk about the different colors, you will be able to get the paint without paying for it.

You can then choose to wait until the evening and head to Zhelejov. Start by pouring the sleeping potion into the bull’s trough. Then, let the bull fall asleep by night, and get back into the barn to paint the bull using your chosen color. Once that’s done, return to speak to Prochek and get your reward of 85 Groschen.

The innkeeper will also mention that he will be meeting the people of Zhelejov to discuss the pasture, do not continue this conversation just yet. Instead, make sure you finish the Frogs side of the quest first, so you get the best of both worlds.

That’s all you’ll need to know about how to complete the Mice side quest for the Truce trophy and achievement in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For more help, check out other guides on topics like how to lockpick and pickpocket, and how to obtain Brunswick’s Armour.

