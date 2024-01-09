Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0: Release Date, New Characters, & More

Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 is almost here, and many players are excited about the game’s first big update. If you want to know what to expect, you can read our guide to find out the release date, new units, and other important changes in version 2.0.

HoYoverse has not officially announced the release date for version 2.0. However, if there is no delay and the game still follows the current 6-week timeline, the next update should arrive on February 7.

Version 2.0 will introduce a new area named the Planet of Festivities, Penacony, in the Asdana star system. It is currently inhabited by the followers of Xipe, the Aeon of Harmony, and they call themselves the Family.

The Astral Express Crew decides to visit the planet after receiving a formal invitation from the Family. They also invite other big galactic factions, such as the IPC.

HSR Version 2.0 New Characters & Banners

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

A new update means new units, and there are numerous new characters that players will encounter in the next story arc. So far, Black Swan and Sparkle are the most likely units to have banners in version 2.0.

Sparkle is a support unit with a Quantum element, that can regenerate Skill Points for your team. On the other hand, Black Swan has a Wind element and follows the Path of Nihility. Her kit revolves around dealing DoT and applying debuffs on enemies.

Other possible candidates are Acheron and Sam. Acheron is a version of Raiden Shogun or Raiden Mei in Honkai Star Rail, while Sam is a member of the infamous Stellaron Hunters. The two are not likely to have banners in version 2.0, but they could eventually become playable sometime in the future.

Version 2.0 will also bring various system changes:

Relic System Optimization Quick Enhance Function – It allows you to upgrade to the next stage that adds a new sub-stat (+3, +6, +9, +12, +15). When salvaging a five-star Relic, you can choose to obtain Lost Gold Fragments or Relic Remains. Discard Relic function will become available. Filtering options will be refined. Relic set recommendations for each character will be added.

Path Materials Add six new Crimson Calyx stages. Golden Calyxes will drop the basic materials that you can obtain from beating regular enemies.

Story Summary – You can see the timeline of various events in the game via Fate’s Cross system.

New Light Cones – You can purchase new Light Cones from the Forgotten Hall using the current currency.

That covers everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. For more related content, you can read our guide on how to obtain Dr. Ratio for free since he is a gift from HoYoverse for winning an award at TGA 2023.