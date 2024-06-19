Prodigy Drift Codes – Get Cash For Upgrades (June 2024)

Updated: June 19, 2024 We found codes!

Recommended Videos

Do you want to upgrade your suspension or engine but are tight on money? Well, the easiest way of acquiring cash is via Prodigy Drift codes. We’ve found and listed all the working ones below, so the only thing you’ll need to do is log into the game and redeem them.

All Active Prodigy Drift Codes

LIKE45 : $7,500 (New)

: $7,500 LIKED44 : $7,500

: $7,500 LEVELS : $7,500

: $7,500 FIXES: $5,000

Expired Prodigy Drift Codes

SNEAKY

SPINNER

NEWMODS

LIKE43

EASTER24

APRILFOOLS

LIKES

GROUP

LIKED39

125GROUP

LIKED38

FAV100K

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Prodigy Drift

Image Source: Network Solutions via Twinfinite Image Source: Network Solutions via Twinfinite Image Source: Network Solutions via Twinfinite

Open Prodigy Drift on Roblox. Press the Menu button on the bottom left. Click on X to open the codes menu. Type your code into the input field. Press Submit to claim the code and get the loot.

Related Article: Midnight Chasers Codes

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Codes for Prodigy Drift are often long, mixing numbers and letters. So, if a code isn’t working, the cause is most probably a spelling mistake. If you want to avoid those completely, simply copy-paste the codes instead.

Another possibility is that the code you tried has already expired. This happens sometimes, as the developers disable certain codes without notice when there is an update. That’s why we check the codes often, moving the non-working codes to the expired list if necessary.

How to Get More Prodigy Drift Codes

If you want to check whether there are more codes on your own, the best location for that is the official Network Solutions Discord server. Developers post the newest codes there, along with patch notes, sneak peeks, and other relevant information. You can also try the NS X profile, but the info there is quite outdated.

However, note that we check both of those for new codes very often. So, the chances of you finding codes other than the ones we’ve listed above are fairly low, making the whole search a huge waste of time. Instead, you should bookmark and invest that time into practicing your drifting skills.

That covers all you need to know about codes for Prodigy Drift and how to claim them in-game. To get codes for other experiences, visit the Roblox section of Twinfinite. We’ve even got lists for other racing sims, like MotoRush. So, the chances of you finding something interesting are very high.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy