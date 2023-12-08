As Expected, Baldur’s Gate 3 Wins Big at The Game Awards 2023

Without a doubt, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been the talk of the town at least as far as the video game industry is concerned this year. Developed by Larian Studios, best known for making Divinity: Original Sin, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a DND-style RPG and it’s been lauded by critics across the board for its fantastic story and characterization.

The RPG swept up a whole ton of awards at The Game Awards 2023, and as you might’ve already guessed, it won the award of the night as well, the much coveted Game of the Year award. As usual, the announcement was preceded by a fantastic medley by the TGA orchestra, and the award was presented by actor Timothee Chalamet, who appeared in Dune, and is set to star in the upcoming Willy Wonka movie as well.

Since its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received a number of patches and updates to improve the game even further. Patch 5 was its most exciting one yet, introducing the new Honour Mode difficulty, throwing in a shoutout to Bing Bong, and also allowed players to finally obtain Orin’s cool outfit.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on PC and consoles.