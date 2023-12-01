Who Is Bing Bong & Will They Be Added to Baldur’s Gate 3? Explained

Patch 5 promises to bring quite a few interesting updates and changes to Baldur’s Gate 3. There are new dialogue lines and epilogues, and most importantly, a new cameo. Here’s everything you need to know about Bing Bong in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Who Is Bing Bong in Baldur’s Gate 3?

First off, Bing Bong isn’t an actual character you can encounter in a regular playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3. This character came into existence back in September 2023, where several of BG3’s voice actors took part in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign organized by the High Rollers channel on Twitch and YouTube.

During the campaign, the voice actors encountered Bing Bong, an imp decked out in a bowtie. Shadowheart‘s voice actress, Jennifer English, ended up loving him, and Bing Bong quickly became a fan-favorite character among the Baldur’s Gate 3 community. In fact, Bing Bong even got modded into the game shortly after.

Will Bing Bong Be in Baldur’s Gate 3?

With the release of Patch 5, it looks like Bing Bong has finally been inducted into the Baldur’s Gate 3 canon. Reddit user u/wew-lad spotted a new line of dialogue in the game where Shadowheart herself references Bing Bong.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Reddit

It’s just a short mention, but the line suggests that the High Rollers campaign did actually happen. It’s small, but it’s still a fun little reference that shows Larian Studios is paying attention to the community and all the fun stuff that goes on with the voice actors around the game. We doubt Bing Bong will actually be included as an NPC, but hey, at least we’ve still got that mod.

That’s all you need to know about Bing Bong’s role in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.