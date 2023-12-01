With the release of Patch 5, Larian Studios has added quite a few exciting features to Baldur’s Gate 3, including new cosmetics. Here’s how to get Orin’s armor in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Looting Orin’s Outfit in Baldur’s Gate 3

First off, in order to gain access to this sweet-looking piece of armor, you’ll first need to defeat Orin the Red, which can only be done in Act 3 when you encounter her as a proper boss fight. Do be warned that this is easily one of the toughest boss encounters in Baldur’s Gate 3, as she has the ability to inflict you with Bleed and deal tons of damage over time.

The fight is made even harder if you happen to be playing as a Dark Urge character, as you’ll need to fight her one-on-one without the help of your companions or her cultists. On the other hand, regular characters will also need to deal with her cultists, and we recommend trying to take Orin down within the first turn before focusing on the rest.

Once you’ve defeated Orin, all you need to do is examine her gore pile and loot her corpse to get the Mutilated Carapace.

Image Source: Larian Studios

Orin’s outfit can be equipped by all characters, and it’s even dyeable, which means that you can color it however you want to and give it a look that’s truly unique to you and your party.

Mutilated Carapace Perks and Rating

In addition to just letting you look cool in Baldur’s Gate 3, Orin’s outfit also comes with a couple of perks, which we’ve listed down below:

Formless Slaughter: You gain a +1 to Attack and Damage rolls while shapeshifting or disguised.

You gain a +1 to Attack and Damage rolls while shapeshifting or disguised. Faceless Masquerade: Youy have Advantage on Deception Checks and Persuasion Checks.

Youy have Advantage on Deception Checks and Persuasion Checks. Armour Class: +1

That’s all you need to know about how to get Orin’s outfit in Baldur’s Gate 3 and what it comes with. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a breakdown of the new Honour Mode difficulty setting.