Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Gran Saga feature image showing magical character at the summon space
Image Source: NPixel via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Gran Saga Tier List (November 2024)

Choose your Gran Weapons wisely
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Nov 14, 2024 11:30 am

Entering a world of gods and heroes can be daunting unless you know who the most powerful characters are. Before heading into battle, read through our Gran Saga tier list to ensure you know who to choose for your Gran Saga hero line-up.

Recommended Videos

All Gran Saga Weapons Tier List

Be prepared for every battle in the magical land of Ethprozen by choosing the best Gran Weapon heroes to level up. With the right strategy and the best heroes, all battles will be a breeze! To summon a hero, click the main menu button and select Summon. This takes you to the summoning page, where you can spend Diamonds on a chance to unlock new heroes. The characters are ranked for PvE, as this is the most popular mode, and are placed in tiers from S Tier to D Tier.

at the summon screen showing lots of options
Image Source: NPixel via Twinfinite
TierHeroes
SAthena, Brigael, Douglas, Duoksini, Helios, Ingrid, Iris and Arke, Kang Lim, Magnus, Nagomi, Ramael, Samael, S-Haru, Shutendoji, Theodora, Tristan, Tsubasa, Vesa, Zakiel, Zerka.
AAgni, Aisha, Anahi, Axrael, Dolores, Flora, Habaek, Hatou, Lilleas, Luciel, Mika, Orta, Poseidon, R-Rozalia, Sabina, Sako, S-Chiyo, S-Corvette, S-Rozalia, Susanoo, Taniel, Telemis, Zato, Zertion, Zeus,
BAbry, Ailee, Baaljard, Blaesilla, Flamingo, Gabi, Hegenna, Hypox, Janice, Kazanami, Mayuki, Mertes, Nelly, Peisy, Scherezade, Shin, Sylphid, Varaq, Yuna,
CAkenath, Bador, Eriya, Kanna, Khan, Largo, Leon, Luna, Mezrael, Namalie, Natsune, Neotera, Nunette, Pritia, Quilla, Sehpiel, Setilla, Yuria, Yuuka.
DBertha, Cherni, Damian, Dragonia, Felix, Inferni, Keii, Mei Lin, Partani, Pirmo, Selphiris, Setsuna, Silvano, Tenbatsu, Urael.

Best Gran Weapon Heroes in Gran Saga

The best choices for Gran Weapon heroes in Gran Saga are Samael and Ingrid, rated as SSR Gran Weapons.

Ingrid brings fire to the battle with multiple very powerful inferno skills. As you level him up, these skills increase in damage by over 450%. He is strongest against Wind types, thanks to his passive Infernal Blade skill.

Samael has tanky skills and magical attacks, with a passive skill to increase critical damage for everyone in the team. As you level up Samael, the shield will increase by 35% and skill damage will increase by over 550%!

That’s it for our Gran Saga tier list! Choose your heroes wisely. For more MMORPG fun, check out which MMORPGs are the most popular right now. We’ve also got an Anime Vanguards tier list, Anime Defenders tier list, and Ludus Merge Arena tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.