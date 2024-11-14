Gran Saga Tier List (November 2024)

Entering a world of gods and heroes can be daunting unless you know who the most powerful characters are. Before heading into battle, read through our Gran Saga tier list to ensure you know who to choose for your Gran Saga hero line-up.

All Gran Saga Weapons Tier List

Be prepared for every battle in the magical land of Ethprozen by choosing the best Gran Weapon heroes to level up. With the right strategy and the best heroes, all battles will be a breeze! To summon a hero, click the main menu button and select Summon. This takes you to the summoning page, where you can spend Diamonds on a chance to unlock new heroes. The characters are ranked for PvE, as this is the most popular mode, and are placed in tiers from S Tier to D Tier.

Tier Heroes S Athena, Brigael, Douglas, Duoksini, Helios, Ingrid, Iris and Arke, Kang Lim, Magnus, Nagomi, Ramael, Samael, S-Haru, Shutendoji, Theodora, Tristan, Tsubasa, Vesa, Zakiel, Zerka. A Agni, Aisha, Anahi, Axrael, Dolores, Flora, Habaek, Hatou, Lilleas, Luciel, Mika, Orta, Poseidon, R-Rozalia, Sabina, Sako, S-Chiyo, S-Corvette, S-Rozalia, Susanoo, Taniel, Telemis, Zato, Zertion, Zeus, B Abry, Ailee, Baaljard, Blaesilla, Flamingo, Gabi, Hegenna, Hypox, Janice, Kazanami, Mayuki, Mertes, Nelly, Peisy, Scherezade, Shin, Sylphid, Varaq, Yuna, C Akenath, Bador, Eriya, Kanna, Khan, Largo, Leon, Luna, Mezrael, Namalie, Natsune, Neotera, Nunette, Pritia, Quilla, Sehpiel, Setilla, Yuria, Yuuka. D Bertha, Cherni, Damian, Dragonia, Felix, Inferni, Keii, Mei Lin, Partani, Pirmo, Selphiris, Setsuna, Silvano, Tenbatsu, Urael.

Best Gran Weapon Heroes in Gran Saga

The best choices for Gran Weapon heroes in Gran Saga are Samael and Ingrid, rated as SSR Gran Weapons.

Ingrid brings fire to the battle with multiple very powerful inferno skills. As you level him up, these skills increase in damage by over 450%. He is strongest against Wind types, thanks to his passive Infernal Blade skill.

Samael has tanky skills and magical attacks, with a passive skill to increase critical damage for everyone in the team. As you level up Samael, the shield will increase by 35% and skill damage will increase by over 550%!

That’s it for our Gran Saga tier list! Choose your heroes wisely. For more MMORPG fun, check out which MMORPGs are the most popular right now. We’ve also got an Anime Vanguards tier list, Anime Defenders tier list, and Ludus Merge Arena tier list.

