With so much to see and do in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring, it’s no surprise that many may find themselves ill-prepared for what’s to come in the Shadow Realm. However, all hope is not lost, as there are ways to get up to speed. If you’re one of those needing some help, here’s a guide to early equipment, items, and spells to get in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Early Equipment, Items & Spells to Get in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Besides the very useful Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes that can improve your survivability by a whole lot, the rest of the time, you will be counting on your equipment and other items of interest to help you out in this Elden Ring DLC. To get you off on the right foot, here’s what you consider hunting down.

Weapons

Image Source: FromSoftware

The best way to hurt your enemies is with better weapons. There are new varieties to choose from when players enter the Shadow Realm. Consider the following to add to your arsenal early on:

Beast Claw – Found just in the southern forests of Gravesite Plain, defeat the dangerous Logur to obtain this melee weapon that attacks fast but very up close.

– Found just in the southern forests of Gravesite Plain, defeat the dangerous Logur to obtain this melee weapon that attacks fast but very up close. Backhand Blade – Northeast of the Scorched Ruins lies a small mausoleum, in which the Backhand Blade can be obtained for those who prefer swift cuts.

– Northeast of the Scorched Ruins lies a small mausoleum, in which the Backhand Blade can be obtained for those who prefer swift cuts. Great Katana – Head up north and west of the Ailing Village is the Great Katana on a corpse. Just be wary of the Ghostflame Dragon hanging about.

– Head up north and west of the Ailing Village is the Great Katana on a corpse. Just be wary of the Ghostflame Dragon hanging about. Firespark Perfume Bottle – Cross the great bridge, and in the Castle Front encampment lies the Firespark Perfume Bottle, a different weapon for players to wield.

– Cross the great bridge, and in the Castle Front encampment lies the Firespark Perfume Bottle, a different weapon for players to wield. Smithscript Dagger – If you like throwing weapons, visit the Ruined Forge Lava Intake on the southeast of Castle Ensis. Clear the dungeon and get this useful to have in your off-hand.

– If you like throwing weapons, visit the Ruined Forge Lava Intake on the southeast of Castle Ensis. Clear the dungeon and get this useful to have in your off-hand. Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana – Keep going south and locate the Dragon’s Pit, where you can fight the Ancient Dragon-Man for his weapon of choice.

– Keep going south and locate the Dragon’s Pit, where you can fight the Ancient Dragon-Man for his weapon of choice. Star-Lined Sword – Go the long way around to locate the Cerulean Coast, and go to the western coasts to fight Demi-Human Queen Marigga. When defeated, they’ll drop this useful sword.

Armor

Image Source: FromSoftware

Protection starts with having good armor, and here are some pieces you can definitely think about before diving too deep into the DLC:

Blackgaol Set – To get this set, head to the Western Nameless Mausoleum just northwest of the starting point in the DLC and defeat the Blackgaol Knight.

– To get this set, head to the Western Nameless Mausoleum just northwest of the starting point in the DLC and defeat the Blackgaol Knight. Messmer Soldier Set – Head towards Castle Ensis and slay the soldiers patrolling in the encampment to complete the set.

– Head towards Castle Ensis and slay the soldiers patrolling in the encampment to complete the set. Messmer Knight Set – For a more powerful set from the Messmer faction, head into the encampment but focus on the western side to farm the enemies that can drop this set of gear.

– For a more powerful set from the Messmer faction, head into the encampment but focus on the western side to farm the enemies that can drop this set of gear. Dancer Set – Located on the Cerulean Coast, find the Southern Nameless Mausoleum through the underground passage southeast of the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace and defeat the Dancer of Ranah for this set.

Spells

Image Source: FromSoftware

For magic users, you can still count on those powerful spells from before to help you out, but there are also new tricks to have up your sleeves in Shadow of the Erdtree:

Glintblade Trio – Like your Carian swords and want something that packs a little more punch and is still relatively quick to use? Locate this spell in the midpoint of Castle Ensis, on the rooftop of the chapel within.

– Like your Carian swords and want something that packs a little more punch and is still relatively quick to use? Locate this spell in the midpoint of Castle Ensis, on the rooftop of the chapel within. Heal From Afar – The incantation can be found at the base of an underground golden tree in the cave leading towards the base of the Rauh Ruins. Arrive here from the Moorth Ruins and learn how to heal your companions from a distance.

– The incantation can be found at the base of an underground golden tree in the cave leading towards the base of the Rauh Ruins. Arrive here from the Moorth Ruins and learn how to heal your companions from a distance. Aspect of the Crucible: Thorns – Obtained by defeating the Golden Hippopotamus in the Main Gate area of the Shadow Keep, this will help keep enemies off you in times of need with a timely prick.

– Obtained by defeating the Golden Hippopotamus in the Main Gate area of the Shadow Keep, this will help keep enemies off you in times of need with a timely prick. Ghostflame Breath – In the south, where the Jagged Peaks are, exchange three Dragon Hearts at the Altar of Dragon Communion to obtain this particular incantation that can overwhelm your opponents with deadly Ghostflame.

– In the south, where the Jagged Peaks are, exchange three Dragon Hearts at the Altar of Dragon Communion to obtain this particular incantation that can overwhelm your opponents with deadly Ghostflame. Rings of Spectral Light – Make your way to Charo’s Hidden Grave, and locate the giant Gravebird statue to get this useful spell to fire off multiple projectiles at your enemies all at once.

Ashes of War

Image Source: FromSoftware

Want to give your current weapons a facelift in terms of abilities? You can certainly do so using these new Ashes of War:

Shriek of Sorrow – Found behind the large twisted tree in the courtyard of Belurat, defeat the Fire Knight Queelign and get this AoE skill into your possession.

– Found behind the large twisted tree in the courtyard of Belurat, defeat the Fire Knight Queelign and get this AoE skill into your possession. Wing Stance – Reach the Castle Ensis Lord Chamber Site of Grace, and jump over the balcony to the east. On top of the nearby tower is this Ash of War, which can give you more agility in a fight.

– Reach the Castle Ensis Lord Chamber Site of Grace, and jump over the balcony to the east. On top of the nearby tower is this Ash of War, which can give you more agility in a fight. Flame Skewer – Find the Church of the Crusade to the northwest when you exit Castle Ensis onto the Scadu Altus, and defeat the Fire Knight Queelign once more to get this Ash of War.

– Find the Church of the Crusade to the northwest when you exit Castle Ensis onto the Scadu Altus, and defeat the Fire Knight Queelign once more to get this Ash of War. Ghostflame Call – Go to Charo’s Hidden Grave and take on the Death Rite Bird there to receive this reward, making its power yours to wield.

Spirit Ashes

Image Source: FromSoftware

Need some help to even the odds? Add these new Spirit Ashes into your rotation to balance out your play style:

Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh – In Belurat, locate the Belurat Goal on the northeastern side of the settlement. Defeat Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze to get this Spirit Ash.

– In Belurat, locate the Belurat Goal on the northeastern side of the settlement. Defeat Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze to get this Spirit Ash. Bloodfiend Hexer’s Ashes – Head to the Rivermouth Cave found on the Ellac River in Gravesite Plain and defeat Chief Bloodfiend for this Spirit Ash.

– Head to the Rivermouth Cave found on the Ellac River in Gravesite Plain and defeat Chief Bloodfiend for this Spirit Ash. Black Knight Commander Andreas – For this one, you will want to head to the Fog Rift Catacombs by heading north from the Castle Ensis encampment. In a small room that can be reached by jumping onto the first ceiling spike trap and riding it up, grab it for a powerful ally to call upon.

That’s all there is to know about early equipment, items, and spells to get in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. For more help, read up on how to defeat the Dancing Lion and how to get Scadutree Fragments.

