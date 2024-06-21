Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Revered Spirit Ashes Early Locations

With the arrival of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, players returning to Elden Ring will have a new set of challenges to face. There are new enemies to contend with, new areas to explore, and plenty of death to go around. While the game can be experienced solo for the most part, it is always helpful to get a helping hand every once in a while, and in the Shadow Realm, Spirit Ashes are going to be even more valuable. This guide on the early locations for Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will ensure you have the upper hand when it comes to summoning allies as soon as possible.

Early Locations for Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Although you are not able to always travel around with your chosen Spirit Ash, they will most certainly come in handy when going up against bosses and the like. Leveling them up back at the Roundtable Hold is one thing, but in the Shadow Realm, they can benefit from the blessing made possible by spending Revered Spirit Ashes. They get better on the attack, and can withstand even more hurt, and those are always helpful in Elden Ring.

Starting from the Site of Grace at Gravesite Plain, players should head to the following locations for their initial hunt:

Scorched Ruins

Image Source: FromSoftware

Look to the northeast to find the first major landmark in the area, the Scorched Ruins. Look out for the Furnance Giant here, but your real target is to the east of the ruins. Near the cliff’s edge will be a stone platform, on it will like a Revered Spirit Ash.

Belurat, Tower Settlement

Image Source: FromSoftware

There are four different Revered Spirit Ashes that can be found in the first legacy dungeon that players will attempt to clear in Shadow of the Erdtree. The first two can be found just inside the entrance. Once you cross the bridge from the Site of Grace, look for the statue on a pedestal to nab these two.

Next, progress through the dungeon and head up towards the tallest tower where the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss awaits. Just before the stairs leading to the boss, there is a large tree where another Revered Spirit Ash can be found.

Lastly, after beating the boss, head out the doorway to find the last Revered Spirit Ash in this starting area.

Abandoned Ailing Village

Image Source: FromSoftware

After clearing Belurat, head back to the crossroads Site of Grace, and this time, make your way north towards the Abandoned Ailing Village. Try to clear the Shadow enemies as much as possible, and on the east side of the area, drop down to the cliff below. Here will lie another Revered Spirit Ash.

That’s all there is to know about all the early locations for Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. For more help on the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite.

