Scadutree Fragments Early Locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Considering that players will be going up against immense forces of destruction in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring, having every bit of advantage helps. Be it the best new equipment to use or new skills to count upon, being prepared is always a good way to keep yourself alive. Since survivability is of the utmost importance, this guide on the early locations for Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will give you a boost when you start the DLC.

Early Locations for Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Since players will benefit defensively and offensively when improving their Scadutree Blessing level, the more Scadutree Fragments you have, the better it will be in Elden Ring. Accessing the higher levels of the blessing will also require up to three fragments at any given time, so you have been warned.

Starting from the Site of Grace at Gravesite Plain, players should head to the following locations for their initial hunt:

Church of Consolation

Image Source: FromSoftware

Head east from when you first enter the Shadow Realm, and you will soon stumble upon the Church of Consolation. While the outside can be dangerous, the interior of the church is safe, with two Scadutree Fragments within reach just in front of the statue that can be found inside.

Three-Path Cross Site of Grace

Image Source: FromSoftware

Travel back to the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace, and now head north. Be wary of the Furnace Giant that’s patrolling the area, and eventually, you will reach a three-way junction with both a Site of Grace and a Miquella’s Cross. There will be a Scudatree Fragment here, alongside some of the allies that you can speak to in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Main Gate Cross Site of Grace

Image Source: FromSoftware

Now, take the path west towards Belurat, the first legacy dungeon that players will have to conquer. Just outside of the entrance will be this Site of Grace, with a Scadutree Fragment next to the Miquella’s Cross here.

Belurat, Tower Settlement

Image Source: FromSoftware

Head on through to the legacy dungeon and progress through the area. Be wary of the small Spider Scorpions and their larger cousins, and eventually, you will head up towards the upper levels. In a northwestern room with the same enemies within, there is some rubble near the door that can be climbed. Go through the doorway after, and in a small room next to the Miquella’s Cross is a Scadutree Fragment.

Castle Ensis Encampment

Image Source: FromSoftware

Opposite of Belurat is Castle Ensis, another important legacy dungeon. Head northeast from the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace and you will came up against an enemy encampment. Just in front of a statue of Marika in the middle of the camp will be another fragment.

Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace

Image Source: FromSoftware

Before heading into Castle Ensis itself, head southeast of the encampment and follow the path up a hill. Keep going and look out for a nearby Site of Grace overlooking the cliff’s edge. Here, a Scudatree Fragment is next to the Miquella’s Cross.

Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site of Grace

Image Source: FromSoftware

Enter the castle proper, and proceed to fight off all opposition that stands in your way. Eventually, you will reach a central area, where the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site of Grace is found. Look for the Scadutree Fragment near the Miquella’s Cross.

And there you go, a primer to all the early locations for Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. For more help on the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite.

