Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Divine Beast Dancing Lion Boss Guide

Nothing makes a FromSoftware game shine quite like the boss fights, and in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, the studio has managed to up the ante by adding even more spectacular encounters for players to enjoy. The first major obstacle is a beast that many have seen in the lead-up to the launch of the DLC. If you’re wondering just how to beat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, this guide is for you.

Beating the Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

A bestial foe that can use lightning, wind, and ice in its arsenal to overwhelm its opponent, the Divine Beast Dancing Lion is no cakewalk. The power is complemented by its speed and agility, so players will not want to take this new Elden Ring boss too lightly.

Like many of the other boss fights in the game, it ultimately comes down to the type of approach you have when facing this first boss. In general, having good defensive gear is the first step, especially if you can focus on your Physical Defence, Lightning Defence, and have increased resistance to Frostbite. If you are a ranged character, summoning help or using a Mimic Tear will give you extra room to unleash your attacks from afar. Of course, the more Scadutree Fragments you have, the better it is for the fight too.

Image Source: FromSoftware

The first phase of the boss is more manageable, as it relies mainly on using melee attacks and sometimes, spewing debris at the player from range. Dodging will put you in a great position to counter most of the time, and when the enemy rears up with a clicking sound, get ready to roll away from its attempt to grab.

Deal enough damage, and Divine Beast Dancing Lion moves into the second phase, which is where the various elements come into play. Swapping between lightning, wind, and ice forms every 30 seconds or so, players will now have to deal with the same attacks as before, but infused with the corresponding element.

Image Source: FromSoftware

In its lightning form, it will add lightning bolts that strike the ground when it attacks, wind creates more projectiles and swirling gusts, while you will have to watch out for Frostbite and ice spikes in its ice form. For lightning attacks, keep your roll handy to avoid additional attacks, but when it comes to the wind, rolling toward the attacks will help you stay safe. As for the spikes, use your jumps to avoid them and counter with jumping attacks.

Once its HP gets very low, the Divine Beast Dancing Lion will attempt to use all three elements in quick succession, so be sure to read the situation well and use the same tactics as before. It won’t be long before it goes down, and you can head on to the next legacy dungeon in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Image Source: FromSoftware

