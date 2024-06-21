How to Find All Map Fragments Locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

With so much to see and do in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring, the sooner players are able to see the whole picture, the easier it will be for them to find their way around. Similar to the base game, players will need to seek out the map fragments for each region, filling in the gap on the map. If you wish to see the entire Shadow Realm in all its glory, here’s a guide on how and where to find all map fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Where to Find All Map Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Gravesite Plain

Once you arrive in the Shadow Realm, the first major area will be Gravesite Plain. It can be daunting to travel around without getting the lay of the land, so head northeast from where you arrived to find the first map fragment on the illuminated pillar, as shown on the map above.

Scadu Altus

After you have conquered Belurat and Castle Ensis, it will be time to head to the Shadow Keep for your next legacy dungeon. This particular keep is located on the Scadu Altus, and in order to get the requisite map fragment for the region, follow the road northeast from the Highroad Cross Site of Grace located outside of Castle Ensis.

Southern Shore

An optional area that players may entirely overlook, the Southern Shore will require a journey through caves and water to get to. For those keen to fill out the map, this is what you’ll need to do. First, cross Ellac Bridge towards Castle Ensis, then turn southeast and take the lower path. This will lead you to a swampy area, where you will need to head north and follow the riverbed.

Players will eventually reach the Ellac River Cave Site of Grace after fighting past some Miranda Blossoms. Follow through and get to the other side, and then use Torrent to carefully navigate the stone columns towards the south, which will then lead to the Ellac River Downstream Site of Grace. From here, make your way down the ledges and cross the downed pillar at the bottom to reach the other side. Continue on the trial, and eventually, you will reach the Cerulean Coast.

Keep going towards the south from the Site of Grace and you will find the map fragment at the location above.

Rauh Ruins

The next pit stop for players following the main path for the DLC is to go to the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. However, you may be operating blind here if you missed out on its map fragment, which can be obtained by finding a hidden cave on the Scadu Altus. From the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace in Scadu Altus, find your way northeast to the cave and go through the tunnel. This will lead players to the Ancient Ruins base on the other side. Simply follow the canyon, and the stele will be found just outside the Temple Town Ruins.

Abyssal Woods

Another optional area in the DLC, making your way to the Abyssal Woods requires you to be comfortable for yet another stone coffin ride. Once you reach the Shadow Keep and make your way up the ramparts to the first wall, where there are a bunch of Vulgar Militia enemies, go to the other end and find the ladder heading downwards.

Once at the bottom, go through the flowing water to a hidden alcove and climb down. You will reach a room with a painting that can be interacted with, but the objective is the hidden wall next to it. Attack and go through, and you will see the stone coffin awaiting. Ride it, and you will reach the Castle Watering Hole. From here, head south and get past the dangerous Darklight Catacombs to reach the Abyssal Woods.

The stele can be found in the southeast corner, just outside the Abandoned Church, but be warned, you can’t ride your spectral steed here, and the enemies are brutal, so watch your step.

Now that you are caught up on how and where to find all map fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, it’s time to hunt down everything else standing in your way. For more help with that, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite.

