Dandy’s World Trinket Tier List (October 2024)

Trinkets are great items in Dandy’s World that provide buffs to your character, making it much easier to survive the game and reach further floors. Have a look at this Roblox Dandy’s World Trinket tier list to know which ones are the best.

All Roblox Dandy’s World Trinkets Ranked

With so many Trinkets to choose from in Roblox Dandy’s World, it can be hard to select the right ones for your Toon. Although some Trinkets are objectively better than others, you may need to make exceptions as certain Trinkets will complement specific Toons to become much more useful.

Ranking Trinket S Dog Plush, Magnifying Glass, Vee’s Remote A Diary, Wrench, Night Cap, Participation Award, Pink Bow, Savory Charm, Speedy Shoes, Vanity Mirror, Cardboard ‘Armor’ B Alarm, Crayon Set, Dandy’s Plush, Thermos, Pop Pack, Friendship Bracelet, Water Cooler, Sweet Charm, Machine Manual, C Blue Bandana, Pull Toy, Fishing Rod, Bone, Fancy Coin Purse, Feather Duster, Light Bulb, Thinking Cap, Megaphone D Blushy Bat, Lucky Coin, Brick, Coin Purse, Ribbon Spool, Speedometer

S Tier

These few Trinkets are amazing in Roblox Dandy’s World thanks to how significantly they help you extract and escape from enemies. If you’re ever debating about which Trinkets to unlock and equip, choose one of these.

Dog Plush

Magnifying Glass

Vee’s Remote

A Tier

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

The following Trinkets are very good, and most of the Toons will benefit greatly from having these equipped. Some may be more Toon-specific, but they’re so good it balances out.

Diary

Wrench

Night Cap

Participation Award

Pink Bow

Savory Charm

Speedy Shoes

Vanity Mirror

Cardboard ‘Armor’

B Tier

These Trinkets either won’t help you too much in Roblox Dandy’s World, or they’re too situational. Although I’m sure I can see some players getting great value out of these Trinkets, there are better options available.

Alarm

Crayon Set

Dandy’s Plush

Thermos

Pop Pack

Friendship Bracelet

Water Cooler

Sweet Charm

Machine Manual

C Tier

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, these Trinkets just don’t make the cut. You should only use these Trinkets if you don’t have any others available, as they’re just not that useful.

Blue Bandana

Pull Toy

Fishing Rod

Bone

Fancy Coin Purse

Feather Duster

Light Bulb

Thinking Cap

Megaphone

D Tier

Although I believe the Brick Trinket should be S Tier for having the gall for existing, these Trinkets are effectively useless. There are much better renditions of these Trinkets, and they won’t do you many favors.

Blushy Bat

Lucky Coin

Brick

Coin Purse

Ribbon Spool

Speedometer

