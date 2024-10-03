Dandy’s World Trinket Tier List (October 2024)

Trinkets are great items in Dandy’s World that provide buffs to your character, making it much easier to survive the game and reach further floors. Have a look at this Roblox Dandy’s World Trinket tier list to know which ones are the best.
All Roblox Dandy’s World Trinkets Ranked
With so many Trinkets to choose from in Roblox Dandy’s World, it can be hard to select the right ones for your Toon. Although some Trinkets are objectively better than others, you may need to make exceptions as certain Trinkets will complement specific Toons to become much more useful.
|Ranking
|Trinket
|S
|Dog Plush, Magnifying Glass, Vee’s Remote
|A
|Diary, Wrench, Night Cap, Participation Award, Pink Bow, Savory Charm, Speedy Shoes, Vanity Mirror, Cardboard ‘Armor’
|B
|Alarm, Crayon Set, Dandy’s Plush, Thermos, Pop Pack, Friendship Bracelet, Water Cooler, Sweet Charm, Machine Manual,
|C
|Blue Bandana, Pull Toy, Fishing Rod, Bone, Fancy Coin Purse, Feather Duster, Light Bulb, Thinking Cap, Megaphone
|D
|Blushy Bat, Lucky Coin, Brick, Coin Purse, Ribbon Spool, Speedometer
S Tier
These few Trinkets are amazing in Roblox Dandy’s World thanks to how significantly they help you extract and escape from enemies. If you’re ever debating about which Trinkets to unlock and equip, choose one of these.
- Dog Plush
- Magnifying Glass
- Vee’s Remote
A Tier
The following Trinkets are very good, and most of the Toons will benefit greatly from having these equipped. Some may be more Toon-specific, but they’re so good it balances out.
- Diary
- Wrench
- Night Cap
- Participation Award
- Pink Bow
- Savory Charm
- Speedy Shoes
- Vanity Mirror
- Cardboard ‘Armor’
B Tier
These Trinkets either won’t help you too much in Roblox Dandy’s World, or they’re too situational. Although I’m sure I can see some players getting great value out of these Trinkets, there are better options available.
- Alarm
- Crayon Set
- Dandy’s Plush
- Thermos
- Pop Pack
- Friendship Bracelet
- Water Cooler
- Sweet Charm
- Machine Manual
C Tier
Unfortunately, these Trinkets just don’t make the cut. You should only use these Trinkets if you don’t have any others available, as they’re just not that useful.
- Blue Bandana
- Pull Toy
- Fishing Rod
- Bone
- Fancy Coin Purse
- Feather Duster
- Light Bulb
- Thinking Cap
- Megaphone
D Tier
Although I believe the Brick Trinket should be S Tier for having the gall for existing, these Trinkets are effectively useless. There are much better renditions of these Trinkets, and they won’t do you many favors.
- Blushy Bat
- Lucky Coin
- Brick
- Coin Purse
- Ribbon Spool
- Speedometer
Now that you know which Trinkets in Roblox Dandy's World are the best (and which are the worst!), you can survive the floors with ease.
