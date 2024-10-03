Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite
Dandy’s World Trinket Tier List (October 2024)

The right Trinket combination in Dandy's World can make a world of difference, so make sure to pick the best ones!
Aidan Lambourne
Published: Oct 3, 2024 06:26 am

Trinkets are great items in Dandy’s World that provide buffs to your character, making it much easier to survive the game and reach further floors. Have a look at this Roblox Dandy’s World Trinket tier list to know which ones are the best.

All Roblox Dandy’s World Trinkets Ranked

With so many Trinkets to choose from in Roblox Dandy’s World, it can be hard to select the right ones for your Toon. Although some Trinkets are objectively better than others, you may need to make exceptions as certain Trinkets will complement specific Toons to become much more useful.

RankingTrinket
SDog Plush, Magnifying Glass, Vee’s Remote
ADiary, Wrench, Night Cap, Participation Award, Pink Bow, Savory Charm, Speedy Shoes, Vanity Mirror, Cardboard ‘Armor’
BAlarm, Crayon Set, Dandy’s Plush, Thermos, Pop Pack, Friendship Bracelet, Water Cooler, Sweet Charm, Machine Manual,
CBlue Bandana, Pull Toy, Fishing Rod, Bone, Fancy Coin Purse, Feather Duster, Light Bulb, Thinking Cap, Megaphone
DBlushy Bat, Lucky Coin, Brick, Coin Purse, Ribbon Spool, Speedometer

S Tier

These few Trinkets are amazing in Roblox Dandy’s World thanks to how significantly they help you extract and escape from enemies. If you’re ever debating about which Trinkets to unlock and equip, choose one of these.

  • Dog Plush
  • Magnifying Glass
  • Vee’s Remote

A Tier

dandys world trinket roblox
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

The following Trinkets are very good, and most of the Toons will benefit greatly from having these equipped. Some may be more Toon-specific, but they’re so good it balances out.

  • Diary
  • Wrench
  • Night Cap
  • Participation Award
  • Pink Bow
  • Savory Charm
  • Speedy Shoes
  • Vanity Mirror
  • Cardboard ‘Armor’

B Tier

These Trinkets either won’t help you too much in Roblox Dandy’s World, or they’re too situational. Although I’m sure I can see some players getting great value out of these Trinkets, there are better options available.

  • Alarm
  • Crayon Set
  • Dandy’s Plush
  • Thermos
  • Pop Pack
  • Friendship Bracelet
  • Water Cooler
  • Sweet Charm
  • Machine Manual

C Tier

dandys world roblox best trinkets
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, these Trinkets just don’t make the cut. You should only use these Trinkets if you don’t have any others available, as they’re just not that useful.

  • Blue Bandana
  • Pull Toy
  • Fishing Rod
  • Bone
  • Fancy Coin Purse
  • Feather Duster
  • Light Bulb
  • Thinking Cap
  • Megaphone

D Tier

Although I believe the Brick Trinket should be S Tier for having the gall for existing, these Trinkets are effectively useless. There are much better renditions of these Trinkets, and they won’t do you many favors.

  • Blushy Bat
  • Lucky Coin
  • Brick
  • Coin Purse
  • Ribbon Spool
  • Speedometer

Now that you know which Trinkets in Roblox Dandy’s World are the best (and which are the worst!), you can survive the floors with ease. Whilst you’re here, it may be worth checking out our Anime Dungeon Fighters tier list if you’re in a sparring mood. Otherwise, make sure you know all the current Dandy’s World codes and Anime Vanguards codes.

