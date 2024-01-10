How to Get Boogie Glove in Slap Battles

Let’s get funky in Roblox Slap Battles! The Boogie Glove is so fun to unlock and we will show you exactly what you need to do. Read on to find out how to get the Boogie Glove in Slap Battles!

How to Unlock the Boogie Glove in Roblox Slap Battles

The Boogie Glove is an above average glove with 50 Power and 16 Speed. It has an active ability, Get Jazzy With It, which will make everyone within your radius dance when you press E. The ability has a 26 second cooldown, so use it wisely! It can prove to be a great distraction and allow you to get some slaps in before they end their dance. This glove is unlocked when you achieve the Boogie With It badge.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Get the Boogie With It Badge in Roblox Slap Battles

To get the Boogie Glove in Slap Battles you wil need to unlock the Boogie With It badge. This badge is easy to get as long as you have a lobby full of players who are ready to dance! All you have to do is get the entire lobby of at least 14 people to simultaneously emote with you. If you all manage to dance at the same time you will all unlock this badge, so it is well worth trying to get it done together.

You won’t be able to get this badge by just emoting by using the usual panel on the right. It is actually achieved by typing e/dance in the chat box on the left. Your avatar will instantly start to dance! As long as you and at least 13 other players are dancing at once you will unlock the Boogie With It badge.

Once you have gained the Boogie With It badge you will be able to unlock the Boogie Glove and make your opponents dance. For more Slap Battles hints and tips check out our guides below.