How to Get Potato Glove in Slap Battles

If you wants a super fun and explosive glove in Roblox Slap Battles, then you need the Potato Glove! The Potato Glove is not too hard to get but you will need to complete a few steps before unlocking it. Read on to find out how to get the Potato Glove in Slap Battles!

How to Unlock Potato Glove in Roblox Slap Battles

The Roblox Slap Battles Potato Glove is a very silly glove with lots of explosive potential! Not only do you get to slap your opponents with a Power of 50 and with 16 Speed, it also has a passive ability. Once you hit your opponent with the Potato Glove they are handed a hot potato which then explodes after 15 seconds. So how can you get this Potato Glove?

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

If you look for the glove in the pre-game lobby you will see the glove isn’t even shown. Instead it says “Potatoes Don’t Grow in Stands, They Grow in Soil!” This is a hint to where you can find the glove after you have unlocked it. Unlocking the glove requires you to first get the Sorry To Burst Your Bubble badge. Once you have that badge you can go to the Default Only Arena, head to the edge of the map and tilt your view to look under the island. Tap or click on the brown shape sticking out of the ground to claim your glove!

How to Get the Sorry To Burst Your Bubble Badge

To get this badge you will need to get 5,500 Slaps and unlock the Uno Reverse Glove. Equip the glove in the lobby and enter the battlefield. When you see someone firing a bubble at you quickly hit them with your Uno Reverse ability and this will give you the Sorry To Burst Your Bubble badge.

We recommend getting into a game with a friend who has the ability to fire bubbles at you so you don’t have to wait around too long.

Now you have the badge unlocked you can go ahead and claim your Potato Glove! For more hints and tips for Slap Battles and other Roblox games, find more articles below.