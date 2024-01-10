If you’re trying to get the Charge Glove in Slap Battles, we’re here to help. This Roblox game is all about obtaining unique gloves to unlock powers in combat, and the Charge Glove is one of the very best. If you want to unlock it for future battle royale matches to come, here’s what you need to do.

How to Get Charge Glove in Slap Battles

The only way to get the Charge Glove in Slap Battles is to get five kills in one Slap Royale match that you go on to win, unlocking the Killer badge. Once you’ve got that badge, you’ll find the Charge Glove in your inventory ready for the next game.

It’s no mean feat, however, because Slap Royale matches can be quite tough to win. This is a separate mode to the base game, which you only unlock after amassing 1,000 slaps in regular gameplay. Then you can dive into game where the last player standing reigns supreme – which you’ll need to do in order to get the Charge Glove.

What Does the Slap Battles Charge Glove Do?

Grinding through Slap Royale matches is more than worth it, however, because the Charge Glove is a really handy ability to have in your roster. That’s due to its Charge Attack ability, which propels you in the direction you’re pointing.

It’ll either transport you across the map incredibly quickly, or deal some significant knockback damage to any unfortunate enemies caught in your path. This is a great way to get the drop on an enemy in a 1v1 encounter, ensuring you’ve already whittled their health down quite a bit before the battle even starts.

The Charge Attack has a 12 second cooldown, giving you enough time to use it again after dispatching of any enemies caught in its beams upon the first use. Even better, it’s perfect to use on the edges of the Slap Royale map, to bat enemies off the edge and whittle down the player count with no effort whatsoever.

That’s everything you need to know about the Charge Glove in Slap Battles. For more Roblox, grab the latest Play for UGC codes and Doodle Magic Wizard vs. Slime codes.