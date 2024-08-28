How to use Rice Cocoons and Proto Amourworm in Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong will sometimes give you important items and not explain how you’re supposed to use them. The Proto-Armourworm is one such unique item that can lead you to a powerful spirit. However, its journey is not straightforward. This guide will walk you through the steps required to obtain and utilize the Proto Amourworm, as well as the Rice Cocoons necessary for its transformation in Black Myth: Wukong.

Recommended Videos

How to Get The Proto Amourworm

The Proto-Amourworm is acquired in the fourth chapter of Black Myth: Wukong, during your exploration of the Webbed Hollow. Here’s how to obtain it:

Reach the Verdure Bridge Keeper’s shrine: This is the starting point for your journey in Webbed Hollow. Cross the bridge and head left: A cutscene will trigger, leading you to the Elder Amourworm boss. Defeat the Elder Amourworm: This relatively easy boss battle will reward you with the Proto-Amourworm.

Image via Game Science

How to Use the Proto Amourworm

Once you have the Proto-Amourworm, your journey continues to the Zodiac Village. This hidden area is accessible after completing Chen Loong’s questline. Here’s what you need to do:

Deliver the Proto-Amourworm to Chen Loong: He will take it to study. Rest at the Keeper’s Shrine: After resting, you’ll find the Proto-Amourworm near the Seed Harvesting area. Feed the Proto-Amourworm with Rice Cocoons: To feed it, you’ll need three Rice Cocoons.

Image via Game Science

How to Get Rice Cocoons

Rice Cocoons are an easy find. They are found in the Webbed Hollow region. Here’s how to obtain them:

Explore Webbed Hollow: Search for cocoons scattered throughout the area. Destroy the Cocoons: When you find a cocoon, interact with it to destroy it. Collect Rice Cocoons: There’s a chance a Rice Cocoon will drop from the destroyed cocoon.

Once you have three Rice Cocoons, return to the Zodiac Village and feed them to the Proto-Amourworm. You’ll need to rest at the Keeper’s Shrine after each feeding.

Image via Game Science

Receiving the Elder Amourworm Spirit

After feeding the Proto-Amourworm three times, you’ll receive the Elder Amourworm Spirit. This powerful spirit can transform you into a giant worm and the active effect is a slam attack that does poison AOE damage. The slam leaves pools that stack up the Poison Bane – one of the four Banes in Black Myth Wukong.

Aside from that the passive effect is an increase in Critical Hit chance when poisoned. The gist of the gameplay is: The Poison Bane causes a gradual depletion of the health meter, thereby increasing Crit Rate, giving a high-risk high-return kind of benefit that suits an aggressive playstyle. You can pair this with other gear that buffs your damage while poisoned for some serious damage.

By following these steps, you can successfully obtain and utilize the Proto-Amourworm and Rice Cocoons to unlock the Elder Amourworm Spirit in Black Myth: Wukong.

For more on Black Myth: Wukong here are some essential guides you might want to have a look at. We’ve got ten tips to know early in Black Myth: Wukong and how to find Loong Scales & all Loong locations in Black Myth: Wukong.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy