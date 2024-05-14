You can find a lot of synergy in Hades 2. The king of gods, Zeus, is no different in that regard, as his boons offer powerful lightning-based curses to help bolster certain builds. As such, here is the best Zeus build in Hades 2.

What is the Best Hades 2 Zeus Build?

When it comes to Zeus, his boons are less about giving you direct damage, and more about augmenting the damage you’re already doing with a powerful curse called Blitz. This curse activates when you do 120 damage to an enemy, and then that said enemy is struck by lightning that does anywhere from 80 to 200+ damage depending on the rarity and level of the right boon.

Here is the kind of build you will want to take advantage of Zeus’s electrifying boons:

Weapon: Argent Skull. This weapon is all about causing area-of-effect damage that you reload by picking up the skulls that are thrown, allowing you to easily cause Blitz on everything your skull’s blasts touch.

While we all love Frinos the Frog, Toula gives you another death-defying. She will also claw an enemy if you dash or sprint into her, which you will be doing while you collect your Argent skulls.

. While we all love Frinos the Frog, Toula gives you another death-defying. She will also claw an enemy if you dash or sprint into her, which you will be doing while you collect your Argent skulls. Arcana Cards: The Sorceress – Slows time briefly when charging Omega abilities. The Wayward Son – Heals 2+ HP after each encounter. The Huntress – More damage when you have less than max magick. The Unseen – Restore Magick each second. The Titan – Gain 20+ max HP and Magick. Eternity – Gain a Death Defiance. The Swift Runner – Sprint 20%+ faster. Excellence – 30%+ chance at boons that are rare or higher. The Queen – There is a 6%+ chance for boons offered to be a Duo boon. The Champions – Start each night with a 1+ reroll, letting you change boons.

Keepsakes Silken Sash (Arachne) – Gives you 20 armor, and lets you earn 2 armor after each encounter as long as you have some. Transcendent Embryo (Chaos) – Chaos gives you a free, usually powerful boon of varying rarity that changes every 8 encounters. Luckier Tooth (Schelemeus) – A keepsake that gives you yet another death defiance if needed, that maxes to a little over 100 HP when you revive. Cloud Bangle (Zeus) – You’re more likely to find a boon from Zeus, and you also get to increase the rarity of one of the choices given to you once per night. Blackened Fleece (Madea) – Once you’ve taken at least 250 damage, all of your Omega abilities deal 20%+ more damage.

Boons: Static Shock (Zeus) – After entering a location, you prime 50 Magick, making your strikes emit chain lightning. Chain lightning damage ranges from 10 to 20+ Storm Ring (Zeus) – Your Omega cast will cause lightning bolts to continually strike a single foe at a time. Damage ranges from 30 to 50+ every .25 seconds. Thunder Sprint (Zeus) –While sprinting, you deal constant lightning damage to nearby targets. Between 20 and 35+ damage every 0.15 seconds. Toasting Fork (Zeus) – Blitz effects deal damage even if you don’t cause the curse to activate. Heaven Strike (Zeus) – This is what causes your attacks to inflict Blitz. Blitz damage ranges from 80 to 200+. Lightning Lance (Zeus) – Hold Cast to aim where the binding circle appears. Foes trapped inside are struck for 50 to 90+ damage. Night Bloom (Selene) – For 100 Magick, summon an enemy you’ve already killed to fight for you for 12 seconds. Bolstered Array (Hammer) – This Boon gives you two extra skulls to throw, allowing you to throw 5 skulls in total before needing to reload.



As you can see, this particular build will keep you mobile while also constantly dealing damage. You will also want Boons that grant your attacks more speed, or other damaging Boons that synergize well with the Blitz curse. Of course, every build requires the right amount of luck to find the boons that will really make the build come together, so don’t give up.

