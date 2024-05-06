Hades 2 Blitz Explained
Hades 2 Blitz Explained

Use the god's gift for your benefit.
With Supergiant Games once again revisiting the roguelike genre with Hades 2, players are going to expect an enhanced experience compared to the already stellar first game. As the immortal Princess of the Underworld this time around, there is a bigger, more mythical world awaiting and, as expected, more mechanics to master. For those wondering just what Blitz is in Hades 2, this guide will have all the details.

What Is Blitz in Hades 2?

Blitz is one of the enhancements that can be added to Melinoë’s normal and special attacks in Hades 2, granted by selecting specific boons as you make progress in the underworld, just like in the original Hades. It is considered a curse, and when afflicted on enemies, it can increase the damage taken to help you emerge victorious.

What is Blitz in Hades 2
Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

Once an enemy is affected by Blitz, they will be primed for further damage, as indicated by a thundercloud over their head. As players deal 120 damage to the affected enemy, they will be struck by lightning for constant damage over a three-second duration for a start.

This can come in very useful against crowds of enemies or even against the harder bosses found in Hades 2. For the former, it means you could potentially inflict a bunch of enemies before delivering a big blow, causing them to get hurt continually while you focus your attention on other, more pressing threats. For the latter, this means even if you are on the defensive, you will still have some opportunity to deal damage before your chance to counter arrives.

How to Upgrade Blitz in Hades 2

As per other special effects that can be available to players in the game, selecting the boons from the gods that have a focus on Blitz will make it more effective and deal more damage over time. This applies to both singular and duo boons, and players can expect higher damage from the thundercloud and even longer durations of the effect.

That’s all there is to know about what Blitz is in Hades 2. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

