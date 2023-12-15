Best Stormender Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Three new guns were added to MW3 at the start of Season 1, and one of them is an EMP launcher. Moreover, it made all lock-on launchers in the game completely obsolete. So, let’s explore what this EMP beast is about and what the best multiplayer loadout for Stormender is in Modern Warfare 3.

What Does the Stormender Launcher Do and How to Get

The Stormender is the latest launcher added to MW3. Instead of rockets, the Stormender fires electromagnetic pulses in a straight line, destroying or disabling enemy killstreaks and equipment on impact. Additionally, its attacks are AoE, so you can damage multiple targets simultaneously. This makes the Stormender especially useful for destroying enemy field upgrades.

You can unlock it for free by completing the A12 sector of the Season 1 battle pass. You should be able to do it automatically if you play MW3 or Warzone regularly, but if you want the shortest route, it’s A2 > A4 > A8 > A12.

However, if you have the gun already, there is no reason to wait. Let’s set you up with the best Stormender loadout for MW3 multiplayer.

Best Stormender Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Loadout

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Gloves: Ordnance Gloves

Ordnance Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear 2: Signal Jammer

Signal Jammer Tactical: Flash Grenade / Scatter Mine

Flash Grenade / Scatter Mine Field Upgrade: Trophy System / A.C.S.

The Stormender has unlimited ammo in MW3 multiplayer, so we’ll create the best class for a support role. You will primarily focus on destroying enemy gear and killstreaks, leaving the killing to your teammates.

First, the Engineer Vest will help us fulfill that role nicely with its equipment-spotting bonuses. You will see them through walls and even ping enemy players for your team if you fire the Stormender at them. It stuns them for a short time, so it’s not entirely useless against players.

Our Stormender MW3 loadout wouldn’t be complete without good gear. So, we’ll take the Ghost T/V Camo and the Signal Jammer. You can swap out the camo for EOD Padding if you want more survivability, but the Signal Jammer should stay as it further improves our support power.

Next, we will take Ordnance Gloves to throw equipment farther, and the Covert Sneakers to move silently and evade pushing enemies more easily. However, you can pick up different boots as they aren’t that important to this loadout.

Lastly, we take the Scatter Mine or a Flash Grenade as our tactical, and the Trophy System or the A.C.S in the Field Upgrade slot. This will complete our Stormender MW3 loadout nicely. Each one is a strong option, so you can’t go wrong with any combo.

Image Source: Activision

Best Guns to Use With the Stormender in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer

Playing the Stormender class in MW3 won’t necessarily force you to be in the backline. This means if you pick a good primary, it can compensate for the subpar PvP kit. Here are a couple of options we recommend:

That covers everything you need to build the perfect Stormender class for MW3 multiplayer. If this guide was helpful, make sure to check other MW3 and Warzone guides we have here on Twinfinite. Some are even linked just below for your convenience.