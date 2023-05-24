Best M13B Loadout in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

The M13 will be familiar to Call of Duty veterans, even with the B added to the end of its name. It’s fast-firing and quick by assault rifle standards, strengths balanced out by lower damage and range. Here are the best M13B loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best M13B Warzone 2 Loadout

A series of buffs, coming with Season Two Reloaded, Season Three and Season Three Reloaded, have transformed the M13B into a seriously strong assault rifle. Its popularity among the playerbase has soared, as has its viability in the battle royale’s weapon pool.

That’s translated to matches, where the fast-firing AR now feels as consistent as it ever has. We’re choosing attachments to improve accuracy and range, without compromising on handling and mobility.

The Aim OP-V4 is probably the best optic for any AR or LMG, while the Lockgrip Precision-40 is our go-to underbarrel because of its recoil reduction and negligible effects on handling. The D37 Grip augments kick even more, ensuring shots are as simple to hit as possible.

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

The 45 Round Mag is good for minimizing reloads and eliminating multiple foes rapidly, especially when you’re using bullets as quickly as the M13B does. You can opt for the 60 Round Mags, but they do weigh the weapon down to a degree the 45 Round Mags don’t.

Finally, the Bruen R90 Factory stock balances out handling and mobility, keeping you in gunfights where you’re caught more unawares. It improves ADS movement speed, meaning you can better strafe while firing and constitute a harder target for enemies. The result’s a brilliant all-round AR, dropping enemies as fast as it fires.

Best M13B Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For the annual installment, you won’t need the same emphasis on long-range gunfights. Instead, we’re opting to maximize the M13B’s viability at medium ranges by speeding up handling and tempering recoil.

To that end, we’re opting for the Cronen Mini Pro optic alongside the aforementioned 45 Round Mags. We’re also adding the Bruen Flash Grip to speed up ADS, albeit at the slight cost of bouncier recoil:

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Ravage-10

Ravage-10 Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

We’re also adding in the Commando Foregrip and the Ravage-10 stock, keeping it quick and usable while being accurate and deadly. It’s a hugely powerful AR that’ll give you a fighting chance in almost any multiplayer engagement.

Naturally, these recommendations could change moving forward depending on buffs and nerfs. For now though, that’s all you need to know about the best M13B loadout in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. For more on Call of Duty, check out the related content below or our overall Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List.

