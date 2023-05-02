The Top 5 Best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked
The best SMGs can be a key to victory.
Warzone 2 follows the trend of the first entry, letting players bring custom builds into the battlefield. Among the most popular are submachine guns, generally fast-firing and lethal at close-quarters. These are the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3.
Warzone 2 Season 3 brought a huge amount of weapon buffs and nerfs, including to SMGs. There were slight nerfs to the VEL 46, Vaznev-9K and Lachmann Sub. At the other end of the spectrum, the MX9 was buffed slightly and the BAS-P improved considerably.
It doesn’t quite make this list, but it’s certainly an honorary mention. The others that miss out do so by virtue of not being as viable as the five detailed below.
5) MX9
The MX9’s major strength has always been its lack of recoil, but a welcome buff to its damage in Season Two Reloaded was followed by another series of buffs in Season 3. That makes it kill faster and, combined with incredibly low recoil, it’s easy to use as well.
Its fire-rate isn’t ground-breaking, but its simplicity and strong handling mean it dominates SMGs at medium ranges – and keeps up with ARs. As a result, our recommended loadout revolves around handling and range, with no real need to improve its recoil further:
- Muzzle: SA Schalldämpfer 99
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Magazine: 32 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip
- Comb: FTAC C11 Riser
4) PDSW 528
The PDSW 528’s biggest plus is its default magazines, giving 50 shots to players and allowing them to invest attachments elsewhere.
It also boasts a solid fire-rate and handling, meaning it thrives at those competitive close-ranges. Don’t be afraid to fly at opponents and let its fire-rate and number of bullets do the talking, especially as it will still struggle at medium ranges.
- Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: Hollow Extended Stock
- Comb: TV TACCOMB
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip
3) VEL 46
The VEL 46 struggled to retain a real viability prior to its Season Two Reloaded buff. Its damage was simply too low to compete with the Fennec, Lachmann Sub and Vaznev-9K. However, it saw its close-range damage strengthened significantly in the mid-season patch, making it one of the strongest options at close-ranges.
Its damage drop off still inhibits it from competing at mid-range but, up close, it’s pretty much unmatched. A headshot damage nerf with Season 3 hasn’t stopped it from breaching the top three of this list.
- Barrel: Lachmann Dart 165mm
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip
- Magazine: 50 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
2) Lachmann Sub
During Season 2, the Lachmann Sub became the meta SMG. A nerf with Season 3 – targeting its headshot damage – has ever-so-slightly lessened its viability. There’s also more recoil than a lot of its SMG counterparts, but its pure damage output up close makes it a true standout SMG.
You’ll need to temper its kick and add extended mags, but equip these attachments and you’ll be well on your way to securing Warzone 2 victories:
- Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
- Magazine: 40 Round Mags
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
1) Vaznev-9K
The Vaznev-9K remains the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2 – and Warzone 2. It doesn’t have the range of the MX9 or the fire-rate of the Lachmann, but its damage output is what sets it apart. There’s also only modest recoil to contest with, meaning it’s fairly simple to control for even rookie players.
Because it’s strength lies with its damage, we’re aiding recoil and handling to allow it to hit as hard as possible as fast as possible. Right now, there’s no better SMG to dominate opponents and run alongside your AR or LMG.
- Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured
That’s all you need to know about the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3. Check out our related content below to find out more tips and tricks, such as the best ARs and best sniper rifles in Warzone 2.
