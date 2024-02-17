Best Sampo Build in Honkai Star Rail

Sampo Koski is a mercenary from the underworld who you will meet when you first arrive in Jario-VI. He is also a good DPS for new players, and in this guide, we will discuss the best build for Sampo in Honkai Star Rail.

How to Build Sampo in Honkai Star Rail

Sampo is a 4-star character who follows the Path of Nihility and has a Wind element. He specializes in Damage over Time (DoT) since he can inflict Wind Shear for three turns. He is a great F2P alternative if you don’t have Kafka in your account.

Light Cone: Good Night and Sleep Well Alternative: Eyes of the Prey, It’s Showtime, Fermata, or Solitary Healing

Relics: Prisoner in Deep Confinement Body: Effect Hit Rate or ATK% Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Sphere: Wind DMG Bonus or ATK% Link Rope: ATK%

Eidolons: E1

Trace Priority: Talent > Skill > Ultimate > Basic Attack

I recommend equipping Good Night and Sleep Well on Sampo since this Light Cone can increase his DMG if the enemy is afflicted with debuff. Another great 4-star Light Cone is Eyes of the Prey, which can boost his Effect Hit Rate and DoT.

Like Kafka, the best Relic set for Sampo is the Prisoner in Deep Confinement set. This gear can increase his ATK and DoT damage by ignoring the enemy’s DEF. You can also consider running a 2-piece of Prisoner in Deep Confinement and a 2-piece of Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters. However, this setup requires you to inflict consistent debuff on your opponents.

The Firmament Frontline Glamoth set is the best Planar Ornament for Sampo because it can increase his ATK. Ensure that Sampo has at least 135, or even 160, Speed to get more damage buff.

The best Eidolon to unlock is Sampo’s E1, Rising Love. This Eidolon lets him deal extra damage on a random target when he uses his Skill. Sampo’s E6, Increased Spending, is also good if you want to increase his Wind Shear damage.

When upgrading Sampo’s Traces, his Talent should be your priority since it’s his primary source of damage. Then, you can level up his Skill and Ultimate to gain more DoT from his abilities.

That's everything you need to know about how to build Sampo.