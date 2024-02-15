Honkai Star Rail Hanu’s Prison Break’s Bubble Pinball Guide

Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 features Hanu’s Prison Break event, which contains various challenges. Among them is the Bubble Pinball puzzle, and in this guide, we’ll tell you the solutions to all Dreamscape levels.

HSR Hanu’s Prison Break’s Bubble Pinball Guide

The Bubble Pinball challenge in Hanu’s Prison Break event consists of two levels: Shallow and Deep Dreamscapes. The Shallow Dreamscape is much simpler, and you can learn the basics of this mini-game by completing the two difficulty stages.

Shallow Dreamscape – Difficulty 1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The first level in the Shallow Dreamscape is the easiest. You only need to activate all the plates to reach the other side.

Shallow Dreamscape – Difficulty 2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

In Difficulty 2, you must not activate the first plate so the ball can bounce on the second plate. Then, just activate the rest to reach your destination.

Deep Dreamscape – Difficulty 1

In the Deep Dreamscape level, you must reach the second pinball machine before arriving at your destination. This means in each difficulty section, you must solve two puzzles.

Part 1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You only need to activate two plates to reach the pinball machine in the top left corner.

Part 2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Once you reach the second pinball machine, you need to enter it again and activate three plates to get to the final pinball machine.

Deep Dreamscape – Difficulty 2

Part 1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Part 2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Deep Dreamscape – Difficulty 3

Unlike in previous levels, Difficulty 3 only consists of one puzzle. On the downside, the trajectory is much longer than previous stages, and you must ignore two plates in this challenge.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Deep Dreamscape – Difficulty 4

Part 1

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Part 2

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Deep Dreamscape – Difficulty 5

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Difficulty 5 in the Deep Dreamscape has the longest trajectory. You must not activate three plates near the center of the puzzle to reach your destination.

Completing the Bubble Pinball puzzle in Hanu’s Prison Break event in Honkai Star Rail will grant you various rewards: Stellar Jade x70, Traveller’s Guide x29, and Credit x70,000. Once you have cleared this challenge, you can attempt other mini-games in this event, such as Dream Ticker.