Best RAM-9 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Season 2’s brand-new SMG is here to make a splash, sporting a faster-than-average fire rate, high mobility, and access to perfect attachments to morph this weapon into one’s desire. Let’s take a look at our best RAM-9 loadout in MW3 and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

Best RAM-9 Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best RAM-9 Attachments

For Warzone the RAM-9 is a perfect SMG to pair with a long-range rifle or sniper, giving us an option for a CQC powerhouse secondary that can rival the WSP Swarm. The RAM-9’s powerful fire rate is offset by its low horizontal accuracy, forcing us to commit resources to shoring up that weakness or fight with our gun each time we pull the trigger. We chose the former.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : Armistice Light Barrel

: Armistice Light Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Ammunition : 9MM High Grain Rounds

: 9MM High Grain Rounds Magazine : 50 Round Magazine

: 50 Round Magazine Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

The RAM-9 may be an SMG, but it still needs some help to keep pace with other fast-paced weaponry. We use Armistice Light Barrel for better ADS speeds to outdraw your opponents.

For some stability, we have the Bruen Heavy Support Grip and the HVS 3.4 Pad to keep its unruly recoil under control.

The 9MM High Grain Rounds are a slight increase to our damage per shot and damage range. These bullets give the RAM-9 more bite at the cost of some recoil control that is already helped by the stability increases we’ve already committed to.

Finally, we have the 50-Round Magazine to gun through entire squads without taking a break and ensuring we can chew through the health increases in Urzikstan.

Best RAM-9 Perks

For Warzone, our perks are a general package that players can pick up and use in all situations, but feel free to swap out any for your personal preferences.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Resupply

: Resupply Perk 4: High Alert

The classic Sleight of Hand and Double Time pairing shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who wants quick rotations across long sightlines and fast reloads in Warzone. This duo is all about increasing your mobility and reducing the time you’re unable to fight back. Resupply is an end-game-type perk. It periodically supplies us with tactical and lethal equipment, ensuring we always have smokes or grenades handy.

High Alert is an unsung hero in the new Warzone. With so many open sightlines and places for enemy operators to hide, you’ll be surprised how many eyes are on you at any given moment. This perk not only gives you information, it saves your life, and that’s good enough for me.

Best RAM-9 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best RAM-9 Attachments

Season 2’s first brand new SMG, the RAM-9 takes the likeness of its big brother the RAM-7, but with a higher fire rate and lower accuracy. The RAM-9 is a perfect SMG, allowing it to utilize assault rifle attachments to turn it into a hybrid or prioritize speed and momentum like other SMGs.

Its damage per shot is a little weaker than other weapons in its class, but since it has a higher fire rate than most it makes up for that weakness. Regardless of the attachments you chose to place on this weapon, you honestly can’t go wrong.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : XRK Sandstorm

: XRK Sandstorm Barrel : Armistice Light Barrel

: Armistice Light Barrel Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine: 40 Round Magazine

The RAM-9’s harsh horizontal recoil calls for the XRK Sandstorm, the perfect muzzle attachment that heavily reduces that sideways kick while also helping both gun kick and vertical.

For mobility, we have a triad of attachments: the DR-6 Handstop, Armistice Light Barrel, and the FSS OLE-V Laser. This trio drastically increase our ADS speed, movement speed, sprint-to-fire speeds, and everything in between.

We use the 40-round magazine since the fire rate of the RAM-9 chews through bullets so we spend less time reloading and more time tearing through enemy teams.

Best RAM-9 Perks

The RAM-9 is a fast-paced mobile SMG, so we want our perks to reflect that by increasing mobility wherever possible.

The best Perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Scavenger Gloves

: Scavenger Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

The Infantry Vest is a must-have for any mobile class, offering speedy rotations throughout any map. SMGs are well known for chewing through untold amounts of ammunition as you’re constantly assaulting enemy players with bursts of bullets. Combat Sneakers, meanwhile, remove the footstep audio (Dead Silence), allowing you to catch enemies off-guard as you full sprint into their spawn.

To top it all off, we have EOD Padding that will keep you safe from stray frag grenades or the firepower of killstreaks that threaten to end your streak randomly.

And there you have it. That’s the best RAM-9 loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite as we cover all the latest developments surrounding the Call of Duty franchise.