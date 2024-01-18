Best RAAL MG Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3’s LMGs are a standout in almost every way: their high damage is complemented by high accuracy. But what of the old guard? The RAAL MG sports the highest damage of any LMG across both eras, so we’re here to have a look at its best loadout.

Best RAAL MG Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best RAAL MG Attachments

The RAAL MG has always had the highest damage per shot of any LMG in the past but due to its difficult recoil and heavy gun kick, players shied away from this powerhouse. Now that we’re in the Warzone 3 era, Activision has already thrown a couple of buffs its way. There are plenty of attachments we can utilize to reduce the recoil to a manageable degree.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel : 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel

: 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel Underbarrel : SA Side Grip

: SA Side Grip Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

It’s no surprise the RAAL MG has the highest recoil pattern of any LMG, so many of our changes are to address that issue. The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is the first on our list. It does a multitude of beneficial enhancements to the RAAL. We gain some damage and bullet velocity so our shots hit harder and we reduce overall recoil. To further help those two categories we have the 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel, which reduces recoil once more while increasing our damage. The SA Side Grip is the best underbarrel attachment we can apply for another helping hand in the stability department.

Finally, we have the Corio Eagleseye 2.5X as the best optic for medium to long-range gunfights and the STIP-40 Grip for one last boost to stability and control.

Best RAAL MG Perks

Our perks are generally recommended for Warzone and are mostly irrelevant to the weapon you’re using. Here we detail our all-around perk package for any player.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Sleight of Hand is a great pick for an LMG player as it offers a faster way to reload your giant magazine. Double Time is a must-have in Urzikstan if you have any hope of traversing the map without bullet holes peppering your operator.

Tempered offers a 33% faster plating speed and frees up some bag space for plenty of nicknacks and gadgets. Our last perk is High Alert and it promises to keep you alive while offering plenty of information on enemy positions.

Best RAAL MG Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best RAAL MG Attachments

For Modern Warfare 3 we have to accept the RAAL will never contend with other lightweight LMGs like the Holger 26 or DG 58 LSW. Instead, we want to build the RAAL for locking down an objective or choke point. For that reason, we sacrifice mobility in most areas to ensure that this LMG shoots true.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Sonic Suppressor L

: Sonic Suppressor L Underbarrel : SA Side Grip

: SA Side Grip Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine : 50 Round Magazine

: 50 Round Magazine Optic: Slate Reflector

The Sonic Suppressor L keeps us off the minimap while increasing bullet velocity and range to make sure we can decimate opponents regardless of range. The SA Side Grip is a must-have underbarrel to ensure that the RAAL has as much accuracy as possible. Despite the RAAL being an LMG we still need it to perform in MW3’s chaotic gunfights so we have the FSS OLE-V Laser for moderately fast ADS speeds.

We utilize the 50 Round Magazine to reduce the sluggishness of the slowest LMG in the game and finally, we have the Slate Reflector for a clean optic.

Best RAAL MG Perks

The RAAL MG is a sluggish, low mobility, but high damage weapon so we want to equip perks that shore up its weakness or enhance its strengths.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

The Infantry Vest will keep us mobile when we need to rotate, offering us the ability to Tac Sprint for longer and a quicker recharge time. Our Quick-Grip gloves negate a big weakness of the LMG class, allowing us to switch to our secondary when the big gun isn’t needed. Stalker Boots offer faster strafe speeds for better movement. Finally, the EOD Padding protects us from stray frag grenades or highly damaging killstreaks.

And there you have it, the Best RAAL MG Loadout for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest news on Call of Duty and Warzone, also check out our related posts below!