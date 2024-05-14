Best Poseidon Build in Hades 2

Poseidon has decided to lend his blessings to Melinoe in order to help her kill Chronos. In this guide, we’ll explain the best build you can use by using Poseidon‘s Boons in Hades 2.

What Is the Best Hades 2 Poseidon Build?

Poseidon’s Boons work well with ranged weapons, such as Umbral Flames and Argent Skull. However, you should avoid using melee weapons since many of the sea god’s abilities will knock back enemies. For this guide, I’ll assume that you’re using Argent Skull.

Weapon: Argent Skull – It is a powerful weapon that can be tricky for new players to wield. Its Omega Attacks lets you hit multiple enemies at once.

– It is a powerful weapon that can be tricky for new players to wield. Its Omega Attacks lets you hit multiple enemies at once. Animal Familiar: Frinos – This familiar increases your max health and deals some damage during battles.

– This familiar increases your max health and deals some damage during battles. Arcana Cards: The Sorceress – Time slows down for two seconds while you charge up your Omega abilities. Death – Your Omega abilities gain an extra three percent chance to deal critical damage. The Unseen – Regenerate two Magick every second. The Titan – Gain 20 points of max HP and Magick. The Huntress – When your Magick gauge isn’t full, your attacks and specials deal an extra 30 percent damage. The Centaur – Every five chambers, increase your max HP and Magick by three points. Excellence – Increase your chance to get Rare Boons by 30 percent.

Keepsake: Vivid Sea (Poseidon) – This gear gives you a higher chance of encountering the sea god’s blessings. Silver Wheel (Hecate) – Gradually regenerate your Magick up to 1,000 points every night. Blackened Fleece (Medea) – After receiving 250 damage during a run, your Omega abilities deal 20 percent more damage.

Daedalus Upgrades: Twisting Crash – Enhances your Omega Special by contracting inward after its initial expansion. Sudden Driver – Increases your Special speed by 35 percent.

Boons: Wave Strike – Your Attacks hit opponents with a splash that knocks them away. Wave Flourish – Your Specials hit enemies with a splash that knocks other opponents away. Slippery Slope – The splash effects from Poseidon also inflict Slip on enemies. Geyser Ring – Your Omega Cast immediately explodes, dealing damage and knocking opponents away. Fluid Gain – A Spirit Bubble may appear after you hit enemies with your Weapon.



Since this build heavily relies on Magick, obtaining Hestia’s Hearth Gain Boon is a great idea. This blessing can rapidly restore your Magick, but your max HP will be reduced by 20 percent.

That’s the end of our guide on the best Poseidon build in Hades 2. For more related content, you can also check out our post on all regions in the game. We’ve also got guides on getting Duo Boons, G.Rock, and Driftwood.

