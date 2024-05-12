Best Daedalus Hammer Upgrades for Every Weapons

Hades 2, offers players a variety of weapons to choose from, each with unique upgrades. The Daedalus Hammer, allows you to enhance your weapons further and sometimes completely change how they function. The following are the best Daedalus Hammer upgrades in Hades 2 for each of Melinoe’s weapons.

Best Daedalus Hammer Upgrades in Hades 2

Witch’s Staff

This is a mid-range weapon with which you can hit your enemies from a little distance. It’s easy for beginners to use. Following are its best upgrades:

Rapid Moonfire : This upgrade makes your special 20% faster and also increases power by 5, making it easier to keep your distance and play safely. Perfect for those who prefer a safer ranged play style.

: This upgrade makes your special 20% faster and also increases power by 5, making it easier to keep your distance and play safely. Perfect for those who prefer a safer ranged play style. Double Moonshot : Your special fires two projectiles that target enemies, doubling your chances to hit them.

: Your special fires two projectiles that target enemies, doubling your chances to hit them. Extending Wallop: Your attacks gain more range, and they deal 50% more damage to distant enemies. If you enjoy the Witch’s Staff’s melee attacks, it doesn’t get better than this.

Sister Blades

An accurate weapon with fast, close-range attacks, and an Omega Attack that lets you backstab enemies. Its special is a ranged dagger, and the Omega Special is a fan of daggers. The best upgrades for this weapon are:

Final Slice : The final hit of your attacking sequence deals 300% more damage, affecting a wider area. If you know how to space and can get your full combo off, the final attack is a devastating 360 degree move.

: The final hit of your attacking sequence deals 300% more damage, affecting a wider area. If you know how to space and can get your full combo off, the final attack is a devastating 360 degree move. Skulking Slice : Hitting enemies from behind will deal 200% more damage. Perfect for the Omega Attack, Aspect of Melinoe and any and all upgrades that boost backstab damage.

: Hitting enemies from behind will deal 200% more damage. Perfect for the Omega Attack, Aspect of Melinoe and any and all upgrades that boost backstab damage. Explosive Ambush: Your omega attack covers a wider area and increases the damage by 4 times, at the cost of 20 Magick. It’s similar to Skulking Slice and devastating when paired together with that and all the previously mentioned upgrades.

Moonstone Axe

High damage, but a slow melee weapon has a long-range special. The best Daedalus Hammer upgrades for the Moonstone Axe fix these weaknesses.

Empowering Guard : Once you’ve successfully blocked some hits using your special, you’ll deal an extra 50% damage for a duration of 15 seconds. Block and counterattack harder.

: Once you’ve successfully blocked some hits using your special, you’ll deal an extra 50% damage for a duration of 15 seconds. Block and counterattack harder. Furious Whirlwind : Your Omega Attack channels faster, and your movement speed increases by 60% when it’s active. Empower one of the most devastating abilities in Hades 2 with this one.

: Your Omega Attack channels faster, and your movement speed increases by 60% when it’s active. Empower one of the most devastating abilities in Hades 2 with this one. Concentrated Whirlwind: Each consecutive hit on the same target with your Omega Attack increases its power by +2. Great for ramping up damage against tough enemies like bosses.

Umbral Flames

The Umbral Flames are a fairly underwhelming weapon in our opinion. However, with the right Daedalus Hammer upgrades they can be a force to reckon with.

Melting Comet : Change your special move to shoot straight and destroy 80% of your enemy armor, making them easier to defeat. A much-needed upgrade that makes the Umbral Flames easier to use.

: Change your special move to shoot straight and destroy 80% of your enemy armor, making them easier to defeat. A much-needed upgrade that makes the Umbral Flames easier to use. Clean Helix : Your Omega Special channels 20% faster and consumes 2 less Magick.

: Your Omega Special channels 20% faster and consumes 2 less Magick. Origin Helix: Your Omega Special revolves 50% faster around the location where it was fired. More consistency in getting your damage in.

Argent Skull

The Daedalus Hammer upgrades for the Argent Skull in Hades 2 can really make a difference to how they function. Their entire play style changes depending on the upgrade you choose.

Bolstered Array : Gives you 2 extra skulls, enabling you to fire up to 5 shots before needing a reload. Increase your damage potential when paired with other upgrades.

: Gives you 2 extra skulls, enabling you to fire up to 5 shots before needing a reload. Increase your damage potential when paired with other upgrades. Twisting Crash : Enhances Omega Special by causing it to contract inward following its initial expansion. Gives better crowd control.

: Enhances Omega Special by causing it to contract inward following its initial expansion. Gives better crowd control. Possessed Array: This upgrade refunds the Magick cost of your Omega Attack, allowing you to use it frequently without running out of Magick.

That covers our list of the best Daedalus Hammer upgrades in Hades 2. Feel free to take a look at our other Hades 2 guides, All Hades 2 Arcana Cards, Hades 2 All Materials, and All Bosses in Hades 2.

