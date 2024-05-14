After not appearing in the first Hades game, the Goddess of Flame finally makes her appearance during Melinoe’s journey. If you want to complete a run using her Boons, you can check out this handy guide to see the best Hestia build in Hades 2.

What Is the Best Hades 2 Hestia Build?

Hestia’s blessings focus on a new status effect called Scorch. Enemies with this debuff will receive damage over time, and the more Scorch stacks you inflict, the greater the damage they will get.

Weapon: Witch Staff – Hestia’s blessings work well with various weapons, but I prefer the Witch Staff. It is a balanced weapon with good melee and ranged attacks.

– Hestia’s blessings work well with various weapons, but I prefer the Witch Staff. It is a balanced weapon with good melee and ranged attacks. Animal Familiar: Toula – The cat can increase the amount of HP you gain from Death Defiance.

– The cat can increase the amount of HP you gain from Death Defiance. Arcana Cards: The Unseen – You can restore two Magick every second. The Centaur – Your max HP and Magick increase by three points every five chambers. The Huntress –Your Attacks and Specials deal more damage when your Magick gauge isn’t full. The Furies – You deal more damage to enemies with your Cast.

Keepsakes: Everlasting Ember (Hestia) – At the start of your run, I recommend equipping Hestia’s Keepsake to increase your chance of getting her Boons. Discordant Bell (Eris) – You can pick this gear if you prefer a more risky gameplay. It can increase the amount of damage you give and receive by 0.5 percent after each encounter. Silver Wheel (Hecate) – This item can regenerate your Magick up to 1,000 points every night.

Daedalus Upgrades: Rapid Moonfire – Your Special is 20 percent faster and increases its power by five. Extending Wallop – Your attacks have more range and deal 50 percent more damage to distant enemies. Double Moonshot – Your Special fires two extra projectiles.

Boons: Hearth Gain – Rapidly regenerate your Magick, but you lose 20 percent of your max HP. Flame Flourish – Your special applies Scorch. Glowing Coal – Aim a fiery projectile by holding your Cast. Smolder Ring – Your Cast regularly inflicts Scorch on enemies. Fire Extinguisher – Enemies with at least 300 Scorch receive a burst of damage that consumes the effect.



That’s the end of our guide on the best Hestia build in Hades 2. For more related content, you can read our post on how to get all plant seeds. We’ve also got a look at how to get G.Rock and Duo Boons.

