Best Bryson-890 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Season 6 is off to an interesting start and, so far, has shaped up to be the season of the shotgun. So, in that spirit, we are here to look at the best Bryson-890 loadout to dominate your games.

The Best Bryson-890 Loadout in Warzone 2

Warzone is knee-deep in a shotgun-favored meta with the Lockwood 300 running rampant and players taking advantage of an interesting skin introduced in the Season 6 Battle Pass. But despite the turbulent time in Warzone, some new challengers emerge as players experiment with other close-range options. The Bryson-890 was hit with some nerfs in the Season 6 patch notes and still can perform as well as the other weapons in its class. However, this weapon needs the right attachments to keep up with its competitors.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : Bryson Choke Tight pellet spread +0.07in Damage range +0.14in

: Bryson Choke Barrel : 21″ Bryson Tacfire Damage range +0.35in

: 21″ Bryson Tacfire Laser : Hipshot L20 Sliding hip fire accuracy +0.20oz Hip spread +33.00ft

: Hipshot L20 Ammunition : 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Damage range +0.59g Bullet velocity +7.5gr

: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Guard : Demo X50 Tactical Pump Aim walking steadiness +0.10lb Sprint to fire speed -0.10in

: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

The Bryson 890 will never contend with the Lockwood 300 in both range and damage. However, due to its high mobility and high magazine capacity, it can be a powerful and consistent weapon.

The 21″ Bryson Tacfire barrel and 12 Guage Dragon’s Breath are designed to bump up the TTK. The dragon’s breath burns the target and offers more range for each shot, so it works well with the Bryson Choke that tightens the pellet spread, ensuring your shots hit their mark.

The Hipshot L20 comes with the downside of the laser being visible at the hip, but if you ever need to swap to this weapon, that disadvantage is irrelevant. Finally, the Demo X50 guard increases the handling and ease of use of the Bryson 890 so you can outplay your opponents in those close quarters.

The Best Bryson-890 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Modern Warfare 2 isn’t as plagued with the existence of the Lockwood 300 as TTK is much shorter in this environment. This absence allows the Bryson-890 to truly shine as you sprint through the map without care, blowing enemies away with one shot. With a large mag for a pump-action shotgun and higher damage than the semi-automatic counterparts, this weapon finds itself at home in MW2.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : Bryson Choke Tight pellet spread +0.07in Damage range +0.14in

: Bryson Choke Barrel : 12.5″ Bryson Shredder Recoil steadiness +0.25lb Damage range +0.10in

: 12.5″ Bryson Shredder Laser : VLK LZR 7MW Sprint to fire speed -0.20oz Aim doing sight speed -30.50ft

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : Stockless Mod

: Stockless Mod Guard : Demo X50 Tactical Pump Aim walking steadiness +0.10lb Recoil steadiness +0.14in

: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

You’ll see a few new additions and some familiar ones, as the Bryson 890 has very slim margins compared to other shotguns. We utilize the Bryson Choke and Demo X50 due to the strength in their category.

The Stockless Mod blesses the weapon with unparalleled handling, especially when paired with the VLK LZR 7MW laser. Our barrel of choice is the 12.5″ Bryson Shredder to give extra damage and stabilize recoil. With all of these attachments together and the Bryson-890’s base stats, this weapon rips through an entire lobby in a single magazine.

And that’s all we have on the Best Bryson-890 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all the Call of Duty related news and updates.