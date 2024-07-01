battle_crush_character_tier_list feature
Image Source: NCSoft
Battle Crush Tier List (July 2024)

Which Calixer will you choose?
In Battle Crush, each Calixer has unique abilities to crush the enemy on the battlefield. When the time comes to choose a new Calixer, you will want to get one to suit your playstyle and with decent stats but who could that be? Let’s get into which god would suit you best in our Battle Crush tier list.

Battle Crush Characters Tier List

We have categorized the Calixers into four tiers: S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier, with S being the strongest and C being the weakest. We have also outlined their base stats and playstyles so you can easily choose which suits you best. The playstyles are split into four: Fighter, Ranger, Support, and Tank. Each team should have a variety of these playstyles for the best chance of winning.

RankingCalixer Name
SHades, Nyx, Medusa, Hermes
ADiana, Dandi, Ares, Lancelot, Freyja, Seri
BHercules, Lops, King Arthur, Poseidon
CUrus

S Tier

Hades Battle Crush character stats screen
Image Source: NCSoft
CalixerPlaystyleAttack PowerVitalityCombat SupportCrowd ControlMobilityControl Difficulty
HadesFighter331423
NyxAssassin511145
MedusaRanger521324
HermesSupport122452

A Tier

DIANA Battle Crush character stats screen
Image Source: NCSoft
CalixerPlaystyleAttack PowerVitalityCombat SupportCrowd ControlMobilityControl Difficulty
DianaRanger421133
DandiFighter335432
AresAssassin511145
LancelotSupport332243
FreyjaSupport235134
SeriRanger425124

B Tier

HERCULES battle crush character stats screen
Battle Crush character stats screen
CalixerPlaystyleAttack PowerVitalityCombat SupportCrowd ControlMobilityControl Difficulty
HerculesFighter241322
LopsFighter331232
King ArthurFighter241313
PoseidonRanger321551

C Tier

URUS battle crush character stats screen
Image Source: NCSoft
CalixerPlaystyleAttack PowerVitalityCombat SupportCrowd ControlMobilityControl Difficulty
UrusTank331314

Players should first figure out how they prefer to play. If you enjoy being in the midst of the action then a fighting or tank playstyle is probably for you. However, if you prefer shooting at enemies from afar, try your hand at ranger. Some players enjoy being the medics and team buff specialists so they should choose to be the support.

Battle Crush is a fast-paced multiplayer so you will get plenty of opportunities to try out a variety of Calixers and strategies. Our tier list gives an insight into which are the strongest characters but your skills and strategy are what count.

