Battle Crush Tier List (July 2024)

In Battle Crush, each Calixer has unique abilities to crush the enemy on the battlefield. When the time comes to choose a new Calixer, you will want to get one to suit your playstyle and with decent stats but who could that be? Let’s get into which god would suit you best in our Battle Crush tier list.

Recommended Videos

Battle Crush Characters Tier List

We have categorized the Calixers into four tiers: S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier, with S being the strongest and C being the weakest. We have also outlined their base stats and playstyles so you can easily choose which suits you best. The playstyles are split into four: Fighter, Ranger, Support, and Tank. Each team should have a variety of these playstyles for the best chance of winning.

Ranking Calixer Name S Hades, Nyx, Medusa, Hermes A Diana, Dandi, Ares, Lancelot, Freyja, Seri B Hercules, Lops, King Arthur, Poseidon C Urus

S Tier

Image Source: NCSoft

Calixer Playstyle Attack Power Vitality Combat Support Crowd Control Mobility Control Difficulty Hades Fighter 3 3 1 4 2 3 Nyx Assassin 5 1 1 1 4 5 Medusa Ranger 5 2 1 3 2 4 Hermes Support 1 2 2 4 5 2

A Tier

Image Source: NCSoft

Calixer Playstyle Attack Power Vitality Combat Support Crowd Control Mobility Control Difficulty Diana Ranger 4 2 1 1 3 3 Dandi Fighter 3 3 5 4 3 2 Ares Assassin 5 1 1 1 4 5 Lancelot Support 3 3 2 2 4 3 Freyja Support 2 3 5 1 3 4 Seri Ranger 4 2 5 1 2 4

B Tier

Battle Crush character stats screen

Calixer Playstyle Attack Power Vitality Combat Support Crowd Control Mobility Control Difficulty Hercules Fighter 2 4 1 3 2 2 Lops Fighter 3 3 1 2 3 2 King Arthur Fighter 2 4 1 3 1 3 Poseidon Ranger 3 2 1 5 5 1

C Tier

Image Source: NCSoft

Calixer Playstyle Attack Power Vitality Combat Support Crowd Control Mobility Control Difficulty Urus Tank 3 3 1 3 1 4

Players should first figure out how they prefer to play. If you enjoy being in the midst of the action then a fighting or tank playstyle is probably for you. However, if you prefer shooting at enemies from afar, try your hand at ranger. Some players enjoy being the medics and team buff specialists so they should choose to be the support.

Battle Crush is a fast-paced multiplayer so you will get plenty of opportunities to try out a variety of Calixers and strategies. Our tier list gives an insight into which are the strongest characters but your skills and strategy are what count.

For more tier lists like this why not check out Strinova character builds or the Aether Gazer tier list? We’ve also got Onikami Legacy codes and the Type Soul Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy