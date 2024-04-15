Art of Omnisight and Winged Gardener from Aether Gazer
Image Source: Yostar Games
Category:
Guides

Aether Gazer Tier List (April 2024)

Can your favorite mods make the cut?
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 12:19 pm

Whoever says that tier lists don’t matter in gachas without PvP, well, they probably never had to clear Perilous Chasm 6-3 and 6-4. However, that isn’t our only focus here; it is how good characters are as overall investments. So, without further ado, here is our definitive Aether Gazer tier list.

Recommended Videos

Aether Gazer Characters Tier List

Art of Firebrand from Aether Gazer
Image Source: Yostar Games
RankingModifiers
S TierJinwu, Lingguang, S Hera, Skadi
A TierF Tyr, Gengchen, Hades, Luliang, Mengzhang, S Osiris, Yingzhao
B TierA Buzenbo, A Hemidall, Anubis, Asura, Bastet, B Verthandi, Hel, Jin-ei, L Tyr, Nuadha, Oceanus, S Poseidon, S Thor, S Tsukuyomi
C TierA Leviathan, A Osiris, A Tsukuyomi, A Vidar, Athena, Enlil, Kagutsutchi, Marduk, Ookuninushi, S Leviathan, S Shu
D TierA Shu, A Verthandi, Apollo, Hermes, Kali, Kingu, Oneiroi, Poseidon
E TierA Hera, A Hodur, A Zenkibo, B Zenkibo, Sobek
Aether Gazer character tier list updated as of 4/15/2024 (I used short names of mods for clarity)

The most important consideration for this tier list was how good certain mods fare in end-game Aether Gazer content and how much investment you’ll need to make them usable. Now, that mostly boils down to their utility and DPS, but I’ve still taken into account the early-game potential of some characters, especially A-grade ones.

Ultimately, you’ll be able to clear almost everything eventually, no matter what characters you pick. However, doing it with meta ones will make it much easier and much more enjoyable. Still, if you want a certain character just because of their looks, do get them. You’ll get more pulls, anyway (I got everything I ever wanted in Aether Gazer, and I’m on a full F2P account).

That sums up our Aether Gazer tier list. If this guide helped you and you want to learn more about this and other gacha games, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite. We’ve got tier lists for all the most popular gachas where investing your rolls is extra important, including ones for Punishing Gray Raven and Solo Leveling Arise.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Roblox Divine Duality Codes (April 2024)
Divine Duality cover art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Guides
Guides
Roblox Divine Duality Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Reverse 1999 1.5 Update Release Time Countdown
A smiling character in Reverse 1999.
Category: Guides
Guides
Reverse 1999 1.5 Update Release Time Countdown
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Full Sneaky Sasquatch Map & All Locations
Sneaky Sasquatch Official Artwork.
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Full Sneaky Sasquatch Map & All Locations
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Roblox Divine Duality Codes (April 2024)
Divine Duality cover art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Guides
Guides
Roblox Divine Duality Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Reverse 1999 1.5 Update Release Time Countdown
A smiling character in Reverse 1999.
Category: Guides
Guides
Reverse 1999 1.5 Update Release Time Countdown
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Full Sneaky Sasquatch Map & All Locations
Sneaky Sasquatch Official Artwork.
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Full Sneaky Sasquatch Map & All Locations
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 15, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.