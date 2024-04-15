Aether Gazer Tier List (April 2024)

Whoever says that tier lists don’t matter in gachas without PvP, well, they probably never had to clear Perilous Chasm 6-3 and 6-4. However, that isn’t our only focus here; it is how good characters are as overall investments. So, without further ado, here is our definitive Aether Gazer tier list.

Aether Gazer Characters Tier List

Image Source: Yostar Games

Ranking Modifiers S Tier Jinwu, Lingguang, S Hera, Skadi A Tier F Tyr, Gengchen, Hades, Luliang, Mengzhang, S Osiris, Yingzhao B Tier A Buzenbo, A Hemidall, Anubis, Asura, Bastet, B Verthandi, Hel, Jin-ei, L Tyr, Nuadha, Oceanus, S Poseidon, S Thor, S Tsukuyomi C Tier A Leviathan, A Osiris, A Tsukuyomi, A Vidar, Athena, Enlil, Kagutsutchi, Marduk, Ookuninushi, S Leviathan, S Shu D Tier A Shu, A Verthandi, Apollo, Hermes, Kali, Kingu, Oneiroi, Poseidon E Tier A Hera, A Hodur, A Zenkibo, B Zenkibo, Sobek Aether Gazer character tier list updated as of 4/15/2024 (I used short names of mods for clarity)

The most important consideration for this tier list was how good certain mods fare in end-game Aether Gazer content and how much investment you’ll need to make them usable. Now, that mostly boils down to their utility and DPS, but I’ve still taken into account the early-game potential of some characters, especially A-grade ones.

Ultimately, you’ll be able to clear almost everything eventually, no matter what characters you pick. However, doing it with meta ones will make it much easier and much more enjoyable. Still, if you want a certain character just because of their looks, do get them. You’ll get more pulls, anyway (I got everything I ever wanted in Aether Gazer, and I’m on a full F2P account).

That sums up our Aether Gazer tier list. If this guide helped you and you want to learn more about this and other gacha games, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite. We’ve got tier lists for all the most popular gachas where investing your rolls is extra important, including ones for Punishing Gray Raven and Solo Leveling Arise.

