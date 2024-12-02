Ball Tower Defense Tier List (December 2024)

The war of the shapes has never been more intriguing than in the Ball Tower Defense game, where ball towers are truly the heroes of the moment. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a Ball Tower Defense tier list, which includes only the most efficient units one could get.

Best Units Tier List for Ball Tower Defense

Rankings Units S Mecha Ball, Jester, Baller A Golden Monkey, Golem, Void Ball, Boulder B Virus Ball, Chef, Partyman, Crusher, Fancy Ball

S-Tier Units

Mecha Ball

There are a few meta units in Ball Tower Defense that have extremely high DPS levels, but Mecha Knight tops them all. When fully upgraded, a single ranged missile hit can deal up to 3 million points of damage, and upgrading it isn’t too expensive either. The only other unit that comes close to Mecha Knight’s levels of damage is Void Ball, but it’s too expensive to max out.

Jester

If you’re looking for the best AoE damage unit, then definitely pick up Jester. You could argue that Golem would be a much better fit in terms of damage output, but Golem has low range and it’s far too expensive. Jester also has a much faster cooldown, which allows you to spam AoE, which isn’t possible with Golem.

Baller

The best mythic unit in the game is Baller. It not only has the highest damage output of all mythic units but also a unique bouncing attack, which is extremely hard to dodge. Baller is also relatively cheap to upgrade, although it could have lower cooldown times, which even the max upgrades can’t reduce below 1.25 seconds.

A-Tier Units

Golden Monkey

There are a number of different kinds of crates that players can unlock and open in Ball Tower Defense. There’s one particular type of crate called the “Monkey Crate.” This one drops monkey balls that are basically your farm units, and the best one you can get is the Golden Monkey, which generates money per each successful hit.

Golem

Golem is truly the only real alternative to Mecha Ball, although it’s still not as good in terms of damage output and range. However, if Mecha Ball is still out of reach for you by any means, then Golem can fill that niche of the most overpowered tower on the map quite nicely.

Void Ball

It would be really hard to use Void Ball without the Golden Monkey, as its upgrade costs are unfairly high. But if you can make it work, then you’ll get one of the most hard-hitting balls with the pierce ability in the game with a truly impressive range and almost no cooldown times. However, if the money’s not on the table, it won’t be able to do much without the upgrades.

Boulder

The infamous giant Boulder tower is a cannon in its own right, capable of crushing groups of enemies like no other unit. It has a very effective line attack that can quickly take over huge chunks of map, making it one of your best investments in a while. But there’s one small problem with Boulder, and it’s the size of it, which covers so much area that it may simply block the path for other friendly units.

B-Tier Units

Virus Ball

When trying to deal with the early waves, you’ll need a cheap ball that can deal solid damage over time. Virus Ball could be one of the better choices in this regard, as it’s not only easy to place but also to upgrade. It also spreads virus that slowly reduces enemy HP, which is a great help at the start. Just don’t expect it to do too much, and you’ll be happy with the results.

Chef

Other types of farming units also exist in the game, and they’re definitely just as important as the offensive ones. Chef ball is not only able to increase your passive income in the game from $2,000 to $45,000 per game but also increase your base HP level by 10 points. If you have enough offense units, then Chef would be a better option than the monkey.

Partyman

Even if you have the strongest line-up of balls in your party, they will still require support. Partyman is arguably the top support unit in the game, capable of buffing not only your unit damage and SPA, but also their range. The latter one is especially important, as it allows your units to shoot 50% further than usual, reaching targets far beyond their typical grasp.

Crusher

Here’s the best legendary attacker with some really powerful AoE skills. The best part about this ball’s abilities is that they have a really far-reaching range even without the supporter’s help. Crusher also has a relatively cheap set of upgrades that allow it to deal as much as 80K points of damage.

Fancy Ball

Of course, beginner players will have no way of getting some of the units mentioned above early on, so if you’re looking for a cheap but good farm ball, then Fancy Ball is the way to go. It’ll allow you to make $15,000 when fully upgraded, which is a decent chunk of money to get you going into the more mainstream unit territory.

