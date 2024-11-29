Capybara Go Weapons Tier List (November 2024)

In Capybara Go, you play as a brave and adventurous capybara, whose power and success depend on the equipped weapons. Here, we’ll provide you with the Capybara Go weapons tier list, including all their buffs, damage types, and abilities.

Best Weapons Tier List in Capybara Go

Rankings Weapons S Skysplitter, Mushroom Hammer, Star Staff A Warrior’s Sword, Warrior’s Blade, Giant’s Hammer, Frostbite Spear B Nomad Bow, Hawkeye Bow, Nomad Staff, Forest Staff, Mystic Staff

S-Tier Weapons

Skysplitter

Type : Sword

: Sword Damage: 3,750

Here’s the best combo weapon for rage builds, which adds Sword Chi to all your attacks, which adds an extra 5% to your capybara’s true damage. Additionally, all basic attacks restore 10 points of rage skill. Skysplitter’s best ability is the Skysplitter wave, which deals a whopping 230% attack damage.

Mushroom Hammer

Type : Hammer

: Hammer Damage: 3,625

If you’re more concerned about defense and counter ability, then this would be a perfect alternative to Skysplitter. Mushroom Hammer reduces all damage taken after a successful counter by 25%. On top of that, your HP is increased by 25%, and you get a shield with extra 15% defense. This weapon can also summon a giant mushroom that deals 150% attack damage.

Star Staff

Type : Staff

: Staff Damage: 3,625

A large number of enemies in Capybara Go are highly susceptible to burn damage, which makes Star Staff a highly sought-after weapon. It boosts all your burn damage by 35% and all fire damage by 25%. If an enemy gets caught in fire, then all extra burn damage is further increased by 40%. That’s why it’s especially useful to combine this weapon with Fire Strike attacks that inflict enemies with the burn status effect.

A-Tier Weapons

Warrior’s Sword

Type : Sword

: Sword Damage: 3,925

This sword is a slightly downgraded version of the Skysplitter. It has similar rage and combo multipliers, although it deals only 180% attack damage to enemies. Note that Warrior’s Sword is far more useful for combo damage, which is automatically increased by 30% with a stackable extra 5% boost until the battle ends.

Warrior’s Blade

Type : Sword

: Sword Damage: 3,625

If you have trouble beating chapter bosses, who often carry lots of extra armor, this sword would be excellent for those types of battles, as it increases all your critical damage by 100% (20% per each of five stacks). The rest of the damage is exactly as in the Warrior’s Sword.

Giant’s Hammer

Type : Hammer

: Hammer Damage: 3,925

This is probably the best counterattacking weapon in Capybara Go. It’s not as powerful as Mushroom Hammer in terms of sheer damage, but its counterattacks get a 30% boost to all your damage. This can be a crucial factor for builds that focus on counterattacking.

Frostbite Spear

Type : Spear

: Spear Damage: 3,925

If there’s a need for a more flexible counterattack build, then the Frostbite Spear can fill that niche. Just like Giant’s Hammer, it increases all counterattack damage by 30%, but it also heals you by 5% of base HP per each successful counter. On top of that, it summons an Icy Spear that deals 180% attack damage and inflicts freeze.

B-Tier Weapons

Nomad Bow

Type : Bow

: Bow Damage: 3,850

Here’s a solid ranged weapon with decent critical damage, which is stackable. Unfortunately, ranged weapons don’t matter much in a game like Capybara Go, although it’s still a very decent drop. Its base rage skill deals 180% attack damage with a 10% boost to global damage.

Hawkeye Bow

Type : Bow

: Bow Damage: 3,850

The Nomad Bow’s younger brother is just as good, but without the stackable critical damage. Instead, it reduces the rage meter of enemies by 10 points after each successful critical hit strike. Use it to weaken elite enemies and bosses!

Nomad Staff

Type : Staff

: Staff Damage: 3,625

If your build focuses on skill damage and bonus attacks, then you’d be surprised how well the Nomad Staff synergizes with it. It increases all skill-specific damage, regardless of type, by 15% if your rage attacks are successful. But even if you can hit those rage strikes, then your skill damage will gain a 25% boost by default anyway.

Forest Staff

Type : Staff

: Staff Damage: 3,625

The Forest Staff is a slightly different variation of the Nomad Staff, but this time it specifically increases your rage skill damage by 35%. The main difference is that Forest Staff restores 15% of your base HP after each successful ultimate hit, which may not happen too often.

Mystic Staff

Type : Staff

: Staff Damage: 3,575

The weakest of all epic staves in Capybara Go is the Mystic Staff, which still has an excellent stun effect that unfortunately only lasts for one round. But it also reduces the rage of your enemies by 10 points, while all successful attacks restore your own rage meter by 10 points.

