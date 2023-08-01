Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Free Lae’zel

After a long wait, Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally a real thing, and it’s now available in early access. Developed by Larian Studios, the game showcases the beautiful Divinity engine, and you can bet that there will be plenty of elements in this game that are similar to Larian’s Divinity: Original Sin games as well. Here’s how to free Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Freeing Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3

After completing the initial tutorial level and getting on to the prologue proper, you’ll be able to explore a ravaged beach and get some companions to join your party. One of them is Lae’zel, whom you’ve already met while aboard the mindflayers’ ship.

After dealing with the enemies (you can either fight them or intimidate them into leaving), Lae’zel will ask you to free her from the hanging wooden cage. To do this, you’ll need a bow. If your character doesn’t already have a bow, you can pick one up from the ground nearby and equip it.

After that, simply walk towards the cage with the bow equipped, and use your cursor to hover over the base of the cage. You should see your cursor turn into a mini bow icon, indicating to you that you can shoot it.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Click on it to shoot it, and you may have to shoot it a couple of times to get the base to break. It’s not entirely obvious, as you have to be pretty close to the cage to get the attack prompt to show up. You can also just select the Ranged Attack option on any character that has a bow equipped, then click on the base to shoot it.

It’s worth noting that shooting the base down will cause Lae’zel to fall to the ground and take a slight bit of damage. However, if you already have Gale in your party, he can cast a spell on her to reduce her fall damage, or just heal her up afterwards.

From that point on, you can talk to her and decide if you want to bring her along with you as a companion in your party and search for a cure together.

That’s all you need to know about how to free Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.