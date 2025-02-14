Bitter Bonding Wedding Ring Location in Avowed & Should You Keep It?

Although initially requiring a keen eye to spot its location in Avowed, finding the location of Bitter Bonding for the Paradis Citizen who lost his wedding ring has more benefits than one, depending on whether you keep it or return it. When playing through both choices, we found that one decision is undoubtedly better than the other.

Let’s get into exactly where to find the lost wedding ring in Shantytown and if you should return or keep it.

How to Find the Wedding Ring in Avowed

After being given the task of finding it by the Paradis Citizen NPC in Avowed’s Shantytown, the wedding ring, named “Bitter Bonding” can be found behind the quest giver to the left, as marked in the image above.

There will be assortments of rotten food and other items nearby, but the wedding ring can be quickly found just a few paces back.

Along with being a fine-looking unique ring that’s worth 150 coins, Bitter Bonding also has the following effect which you can see when looking at it in Avowed’s inventory menu: “1% of your Attack Damage is restored as Health”.

This means you can either equip it and keep it for yourself or return it to the Paradis Citizen for 100 Coins if you select the “How much is this ring worth to you?” dialogue option.

Should You Return Bitter Bonding?

Due to its unique effect and the meager reward you’d get for returning it in Avowed, you should keep Bitter Bonding and add it to your arsenal of gear instead.

The 1% health restoration based on your attack damage may not sound like much, but at this early stage of the game when your selection of accessories is quite low, it’s far better than nothing.

What’s more, if you find better gear to replace it with further down the line, you can still sell the Bitter Bonding wedding ring elsewhere for 150 coins, far more than you would have gotten by simply returning it to its rightful owner.

Now you know how to find the Bitter Bonding wedding ring and what to do with it, find out the best weapons combinations you can use in Avowed, along with whether Pod & Brentis can be saved from you having to kill them.

