All Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Quests & Rewards

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, fans can look forward to the festivities of Epic Games’ latest celebrations. So, if you want to know what to expect, here are all the Fortnite Winterfest 2023 quests and rewards.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Quests

While Fortnite Winterfest 2023 has yet to arrive, some players have gotten an inside look into its upcoming content. Twitter/X user iFireMonkey has provided a list of the following quests:

QuestsRewards
Collect an item inside a present thrown by Sgt. Winter15k XP
Destroy hacked Ship It! Express Drones at Hot Spots15k XP
Visit a Ship It! Express location15k XP
Deliver packages to their rightful destinations15k XP
Investigate stolen present stashes15k XP
Use a Sneaky Snowmando prop disguise near Krampus and his present stash15k XP
Deploy a beacon at Krampus’s present stash for the Ship It! Express team 15k XP
Place festive snow creatures15k XP
Visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the floating loot island appears15k XP
Emote with Holiday Boxy or Sgt. Winter15k XP
Help eliminate Krampus to save Winterfest15k XP
Talk to Holiday Boxy about the stolen boxes15k XP
Land from the bus at Winterburg and finish in the top 20 players15k XP
Travel distance while sliding continuously with Icy Feet15k XP
Travel distance in the air using the Icy Grappler15k XP
Talk to Characters to receive free items15k XP
Assist in searching Winterfest Present containers found around the map15k XP
Consume Snowy Floppers or hide in Sneaky Snowmando15k XP
Emote on a dance floor15k XP
Light off a firework15k XP
Hit opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launcher (appears multiple times in Winterfest quests)15k XP
Land in snowy region in different matches (appears multiple times in Winterfest quests)15k XP
Damage opponents while in a snowy region (appears multiple times in Winterfest quests)15k XP
Damage enemy players with thrown items in the Ship It! Express LTM (Battle Pass)15k XP

The first batch of Fortnite Winterfest 2023 quests will be a part of the Ship It! Express Snapshot, while others can be unlocked through the celebration’s standard tasks. However, the last mission shown is the only objective that is linked to a Limited Time Mode.

Those who achieve the entire list of quests will earn an exclusive reward for their efforts, showcasing holiday-themed items.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Rewards

According to iFireMonkey’s post, you can anticipate these rewards for the Fortnite Winterfest 2023 event:

  • Glorious Giftblade – Uncommon Back Bling
  • GG Chilled – Uncommon Emoticon
  • Holiday Boxy – Rare Outfit
  • Snowfaller – Rare Contrail
  • Slurp Co. – Uncommon Banner Icon
  • Elite Servo – Uncommon Glider
  • Bushie Bright – Uncommon Wrap
  • Blocko – Uncommon Spray
  • Winterfest Wish- Rare Lobby Music
  • Perfect Pivot – Uncommon Glider
  • Winterfest Flurry – Uncommon Wrap
  • Winterfest Bushranger – Rare Outfit
  • Slap Juice – Uncommon Banner Icon
  • Bedside Manner – Uncommon Back Bling
  • Snowglobe Smasher – Rare Pickaxe

One of the last items you can earn is the Snowglobe Smasher, which can be unlocked after you complete 19 Winterfest quests. Players will also earn additional level-ups when finishing a ton of Ship It! Express Snapshots and missions from the event.

More adventures may be added to the list when the celebration officially kicks off, but for now, these are the currently known content.

That does it for our guide on all Winterfest Fortnite 2023 quests and rewards. For more details, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our list of the rarest Fortnite skins.

