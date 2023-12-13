All Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Quests & Rewards

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, fans can look forward to the festivities of Epic Games’ latest celebrations. So, if you want to know what to expect, here are all the Fortnite Winterfest 2023 quests and rewards.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Quests

While Fortnite Winterfest 2023 has yet to arrive, some players have gotten an inside look into its upcoming content. Twitter/X user iFireMonkey has provided a list of the following quests:

Quests Rewards Collect an item inside a present thrown by Sgt. Winter 15k XP Destroy hacked Ship It! Express Drones at Hot Spots 15k XP Visit a Ship It! Express location 15k XP Deliver packages to their rightful destinations 15k XP Investigate stolen present stashes 15k XP Use a Sneaky Snowmando prop disguise near Krampus and his present stash 15k XP Deploy a beacon at Krampus’s present stash for the Ship It! Express team 15k XP Place festive snow creatures 15k XP Visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the floating loot island appears 15k XP Emote with Holiday Boxy or Sgt. Winter 15k XP Help eliminate Krampus to save Winterfest 15k XP Talk to Holiday Boxy about the stolen boxes 15k XP Land from the bus at Winterburg and finish in the top 20 players 15k XP Travel distance while sliding continuously with Icy Feet 15k XP Travel distance in the air using the Icy Grappler 15k XP Talk to Characters to receive free items 15k XP Assist in searching Winterfest Present containers found around the map 15k XP Consume Snowy Floppers or hide in Sneaky Snowmando 15k XP Emote on a dance floor 15k XP Light off a firework 15k XP Hit opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launcher (appears multiple times in Winterfest quests) 15k XP Land in snowy region in different matches (appears multiple times in Winterfest quests) 15k XP Damage opponents while in a snowy region (appears multiple times in Winterfest quests) 15k XP Damage enemy players with thrown items in the Ship It! Express LTM (Battle Pass) 15k XP

The first batch of Fortnite Winterfest 2023 quests will be a part of the Ship It! Express Snapshot, while others can be unlocked through the celebration’s standard tasks. However, the last mission shown is the only objective that is linked to a Limited Time Mode.

Those who achieve the entire list of quests will earn an exclusive reward for their efforts, showcasing holiday-themed items.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Rewards

According to iFireMonkey’s post, you can anticipate these rewards for the Fortnite Winterfest 2023 event:

Glorious Giftblade – Uncommon Back Bling

GG Chilled – Uncommon Emoticon

Holiday Boxy – Rare Outfit

Snowfaller – Rare Contrail

Slurp Co. – Uncommon Banner Icon

Elite Servo – Uncommon Glider

Bushie Bright – Uncommon Wrap

Blocko – Uncommon Spray

Winterfest Wish- Rare Lobby Music

Perfect Pivot – Uncommon Glider

Winterfest Flurry – Uncommon Wrap

Winterfest Bushranger – Rare Outfit

Slap Juice – Uncommon Banner Icon

Bedside Manner – Uncommon Back Bling

Snowglobe Smasher – Rare Pickaxe

One of the last items you can earn is the Snowglobe Smasher, which can be unlocked after you complete 19 Winterfest quests. Players will also earn additional level-ups when finishing a ton of Ship It! Express Snapshots and missions from the event.

More adventures may be added to the list when the celebration officially kicks off, but for now, these are the currently known content.

That does it for our guide on all Winterfest Fortnite 2023 quests and rewards.