How Old Is Fortnite? Answered

How long has it been? Well, it feels like an eternity!

Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular games out there. Players of all ages love to jump in the Battle Bus and take on other gamers from around the world, in the vibrant, cartoonish world that the game has to offer.

It’s been in the gamer sphere for a while now, but how long exactly?

When Did Fortnite Release?

The first official iteration of Fortnite released on July 21, 2017. Save the World was the first version of the game, but the Battle Royale section that is basically now synonymous with the name Fortnite came out a few months later on September 26, 2017.

The game has evolved somewhat since then, but the first time that players were actually able to see what the game was all about predates this by a few years.

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite was initially revealed in 2011 to go up against other popular games, mainly Minecraft and Terraria. Originally, the aim was to survive 14 days against a zombie horde, hence the name Fortnite (from the word fortnight, meaning two weeks).

It would change again from this concept, and morph more into the version we see today with the building mechanics, map, and art style that is recognizable by so many. Players were first able to play the alpha build back in Christmas of 2014, just in time for the mid part of the decade.

So, despite being out for six years, the game itself is actually 12 years old! Games often have a longer time leading up to them than players realize, but this is the age difference between a small child and a pre-teen! Basically, Fortnite is old enough to be a hormonal know-it-all, how about that?

