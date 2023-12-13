The Christmas season is here, which means our Fortnite Winterfest 2023 start time countdown is underway. Each year, Epic Games adds a range of festive-themed features to the beloved battle royale game, and 2023 is no different. Let’s get into it!

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Start Time Countdown

Epic Games has yet to give a definitive answer, but Fortnite Winterfest 2023 is set to start on December 14, 2023 at 7 AM EST. Check out the countdown below to see how long there is left to wait:

Of course, once Epic provides concrete confirmation and a guaranteed start date and time, we’ll update this guide. Until then, we’re going off information from FortniteBR on X:

Winterfest 2023 is expected to arrive on Thursday! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/dyEmqaQDeT — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) December 12, 2023

What is Included in Fortnite Winterfest 2023?

Unlike previous years, there’s won’t be the classic winter cabin in this year’s Fortnite Winterfest. Rather than opening a different present each day, you’ll simply get more daily quests to complete for the duration of the event, earning XP and items that way instead.

However, the form in which this revamped Winterfest takes is still unclear. So far, the two free Christmas-themed skins have been leaked. They’ll likely be the final reward for completing a series of quests, taking much longer than just opening a box in the cabin.

FREE Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Skins ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5ke7l2PJoP — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 7, 2023

It’s also rumored that the Sergeant Santa NPC will return. In previous years, he sped across the Fortnite map in a turbo-powered sleigh, leaving behind gifts containing high-level loot.

We also don’t know if Winterfest will bleed into the other new Fortnite modes: namely LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. You can expect a few LEGO Fortnite winter skins, including variants of the free skins above, but anything else is pure speculation.

All we know for certain is that Fortnite Winterfest 2023 will release very soon. While it may seem quite different from previous incarnations, the quantity of free festive items will remain the same – you’ll just have to complete rewards to unlock them instead.

How Long Will Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Last?

While it’s not official, we expect Fortnite Winterfest 2023 to last until January 4, 2024. This is the usual three week window that Winterfest lasts for, adjusted for a later start date than in previous years.

It gives you plenty of time to grind through all of the quests, ensuring you don’t miss out on items. Equally, you can expect the ongoing Supercharged XP boost to last for the duration of Winterfest. Therefore, you can complete the Battle Pass in no time.

That's all for our guide to the Fortnite Winterfest 2023 start time.