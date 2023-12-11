What Are the Triangles in Fortnite Festival?

The new Fortnite Festival presents its own version of Guitar Hero. That means you’ll need to press the corresponding notes at the right time when they pass the bar. But things aren’t that simple, as it gets a bit more complicated. Here is the guide on what the triangles between notes mean in the Fortnite Festival.

What Are Triangles Between Notes in Fortnite Festival?

In Fortnite Festival, triangle upward arrows are called Lift Notes. As you increase the difficulty level while you play your instrument in the mode, you will notice those triangles appearing more frequently between notes. The trick is that the game doesn’t explain specifically what to do with triangle notes in Fortnite Festival.

How to Play Triangle Notes in Fortnite Festival

Image Source: Epic Games

There are actually two things you are able to do in order to successfully play the Lift Notes and make the festival crowd go wild.

Release the Note

Play the Note again

This is what you have to do if you choose the first play option in Fortnite Festival. When you press the first note, hold it instead of releasing it instantly. When the arrow is just about to hit the bar, release it in order for it to be played. Remember that this is a trickier way to get what you want and you’ll need some practice first.

Don’t worry, there is an easier method to play the Lift Notes. When the triangle appears between the given notes, simply press the note of that line. Immediately after it passes the bar, press it again and it will play in the proper way. In that sense, you can effectively pretend it isn’t there, and the note will play as normal.

Fortnite Festival has enriched the content of the game and made everything much more fun and playful. Whether you like to play or just want to listen to good music, your options are varied. What we know for sure is that you will definitely not be bored at any point.