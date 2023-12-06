Fortnite Festival Songs List

Fortnite is introducing a new game mode, and it’s all about the music! No longer content with just jumping off of the Battle Bus to wreak havoc, players can now participate in a Guitar Hero style version of the game.

What is the track list, you ask? Well, we’ll tell you!

All of the Songs in Fortnite Festival

It’s been a minute since rhythm games were at the forefront of the gaming scene, so it’s nice to see that the genre is making a return in some form or another! Following along to some of your favorite jams can lead to satisfying gameplay, so here are all of the songs you can play in Fortnite Festival:

B

Bell Biv Devoe – Poison

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

D

DNCE – Cake by the Ocean

E

Epic Games – Brace for Chaos

Epic Games – Butter Barn Hoedown

Epic Games – Run It

Epic Games – Switch Up

Epic Games – Take Me Higher

F

Fall Out Boy – My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)

Florence + The Machine – Dog Days Are Over

G

Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune

I

Imagine Dragons – Thunder

K

Kendrick Lamar – I

KT Tunstall – Suddenly I See

L

Lady Gaga – Bad Romance

LMFAO – Party Rock Anthem

M

Machine Gun Kelly – Emo Girl

N

NF – The Search

Nine Inch Nails – The Hand That Feeds

O

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Onerepublic – Counting Stars

P

PSY – Gangnam Style

Q

Queens of the Stone Age – Go with the Flow

S

Sub Urban – Cradles

T

The All-American Rejects – Dirty Little Secret

The Cranberries – Zombie

The Killers – Mr. Brightside

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

The Weeknd – The Hills

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

The Weeknd – Take My Breath

The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army

W

Weezer – Buddy Holly

Witchgang – Nothing’s Alright

Image Source: Epic Games

Even though the E section is filled solely with the official soundtrack from Epic Games themselves, there are some good bops on here that will be fun to play! In our opinion, it’s difficult to go wrong with a bit of Billie Eilish, Fall Out Boy, and Nine Inch Nails. Oh, and don’t get us started on Bel Biv Devoe…

Make sure to check out Fortnite Festival on December 9 when it launches. Until then, why not find out how to create a world in Fortnite’s other new game, LEGO Fortnite?