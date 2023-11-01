All Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase Codes

In celebration of DDV’s first year and Early Access conclusion, Gameloft has offered some free content for the fans that can be used in-game. We’re here to provide you with the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase codes to unlock two exclusive sets.

All DDV Showcase Available Codes

You can plug in the following codes to access some rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

DDVBALLOON – Celebration Balloon Arch and Celebration Balloon Clusters

– Celebration Balloon Arch and Celebration Balloon Clusters DDVHEADBAND – Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears and Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears

If you’re having trouble accessing this content, you may need to try again at a later time since the system can be overloaded with the amount of users. Then, once players unlock these rewards, they can interact with their mailbox to acquire them immediately. Keep in mind that these gifts do have an expiration of up to 179 days, so it’s best to claim them while you can.

To get a glimpse of these rewards, here’s what you can expect:

Celebration Balloon Arch & Clusters

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Aside from the content from the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase, Early Access players (those who purchased the Founder’s Pack on or before Dec. 4th) can claim a free Gold Edition Cosmetic bundle. This includes the Flowery Summer Cottage House Style, Artist’s Overalls Costume, Flowery Capybara Animal Companion, and 2,500 Moonstones.

Image Source: Gameloft

How to Redeem Codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To redeem codes, you must go to the in-game menu’s Setting section and then select the Help tab. You should see an option to claim a redemption code using any of the strings above.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You’ll then get a notification about the rewards arriving in your mailbox, expanding your Furniture and Wardrobe collection. There may also be more codes to look forward to as the conclusion for the Early Access approaches to give you even more gifts for your adventures.

That does it for our guide on all the available Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase codes. For more insight into the game’s upcoming content, be sure to check out our explanation on the 2023 and 2024 roadmap. You can also explore the relevant links below for additional DDV tips and tricks.