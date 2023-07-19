How to Get Free Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Besides Star Coins, Moonstones is another currency that can unlock exclusive rewards from the Star Path, Item Shop, and character-themed event page. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering, how do you get free Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Here’s everything you need to know about this mechanic.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Free Moonstones Guide

To get free Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can do one of the following techniques:

Search for blue chests.

Check your mailbox.

Complete Dreamlight Duties.

Participate in the DreamSnaps challenges.

For the first method, you can look around for randomly generated blue chests around the valley, which typically have about 10 Moonstones. But it should be noted that only a few will spawn each day, so you’ll need to unlock them to claim more of them gradually.

Image Source: Screenshot via Gameloft

Alternatively, players can check their mailbox at their house since Gameloft will sometimes reward players with an abundance of items, including the Founder’s Pack Base Game gift. You can also finish Dreamlight Duties, like getting rid of Night Thorns and planting vegetables, to get a Moonstones pack in the Star Path.

With the DreamSnaps update, players can earn a ton of Moonstones by entering a photo for the weekly challenge. You’ll be rewarded with 300 Moonstones when participating in the competition, and you can obtain even more if you are one of the top five designers. On top of that, you can receive additional items during the voting period, where you can pick your favorite player-based artwork.

Now that you know how to get free Moonstones, you can start the photo challenge by completing Vanellope von Schweetz’s mission. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to discover more Disney Dreamlight Valley content.