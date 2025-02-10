All Console Commands & Cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

It’s never easy trying to overcome the overwhelming odds of an open world full of danger and surprises, and in the case of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, one wrong step can lead you to fatal consequences. While players will eventually come to terms with the various systems at play, it doesn’t hurt to get help whenever possible. If you are seeking some immediate assistance, here’s a guide to all console commands and cheats for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Using Console Commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Before you can start thinking about cheesing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you must first learn how to use the console commands that are available only on the PC version of the game.

First, open up Steam and find the game in your library. From there, right-click on the game and select the Properties tab. Under the Launch Options section, enter “-devmode” and close the window before starting the game.

Once you are in the game, you can bring up the command console by pressing the tilde key (`).

All Console Commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

There are a variety of functions that can be achieved using the console commands. The full list is as follows:

Console Command Effects wh_cheat_money [enter value] Add the specified value of Groschens wh_horse_StealCurrentHorse Allows player to steal the current horse without the need to visit the horse handler wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1 Enables one-shot kills. Do note this applies for both Henry and the enemies wh_sys_NoSavePotion = 1 Allow saving of the game without the use of Saviour Schnapps wh_horse_JumpHeight = [1-200] Adjust the jump height of the horse based on the entered value wh_horse_JumpGravityMult = [-0.1-1] Adjust the jump gravity for the horse based on the entered value wh_pl_LockPickingShakeOverride = 0 Remove the shaking effect during the lockpicking minigame wh_pl_LockPickingDOF = 50 Increase the amount of time you have while lockpicking before a lockpick breaks wh_ui_showHUD = 0 Turns off the in-game HUD wh_cheat_addItem [item ID] Adds the specified item based on the entered item ID

Item IDs in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Being able to add items instantly to your inventory is going to be very helpful, and for now, here are the essential item IDs that can be used for the console command:

Marigold Decoction : B38c34b7-6016-4f64-9ba2-65e1ce31d4a1

: B38c34b7-6016-4f64-9ba2-65e1ce31d4a1 Saviour Schnapps : 928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1

: 928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1 Lockpick : 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0

: 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0 Bandage : 9fa3000e-3807-48a8-bed8-81427f0bda55

: 9fa3000e-3807-48a8-bed8-81427f0bda55 Armorer’s Kit : 167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb

: 167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb Tailor’s Kit : 9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50

: 9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50 Cobbler’s Kit : 238538b5-cd3e-460e-8e85-52c820edb716

: 238538b5-cd3e-460e-8e85-52c820edb716 Blacksmith’s Kit: C707733a-c0a7-4f02-b684-9392b0b15b83

That’s all you’ll need to know about all console commands and cheats for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For more help, check out other guides on topics like how to lockpick and pickpocket, and how to obtain Brunswick’s Armour.

