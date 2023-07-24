All Alchemy Commission Chest Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.2 introduces two new areas, one of which is the Alchemy Commission in the Xianzhou Luofu. Although this zone is relatively small, it contains numerous treasure chests you can unlock to obtain all kinds of free rewards. If you need help finding them all, you’ve come to the right place because we can tell you all their locations!

HSR Alchemy Commission 1st Floor Chest Locations

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can obtain eight treasure chests from the Alchemy Commission’s first floor. Four are Basic Treasures, three are Bountiful Treasures, and the last one is a Precious Treasure. Formidable foes will guard the Bountiful and Precious Treasures, and you won’t be able to open them without beating the monsters first.

The Precious Treasure is located in the southernmost area on the first floor, and you must defeat a Malefic Ape, Wooden Lupus, and Golden Hounds. I suggest using Fire and Wind type units when facing these Abundance Sprites. They’re not easy opponents due to their high levels, and I don’t recommend activating auto-battle if you want to win this fight.

HSR Alchemy Commission 2nd Floor Chest Locations

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

On the Alchemy Commission’s second floor, you will discover 14 treasure chests. 10 are Basic Treasures, and four are Bountiful Treasures. Luckily, you won’t encounter any Malefic Apes in this area and only find a handful of Disciples of Sanctus Medicus guarding the treasure chests.

Now that you’re done opening all treasure chests in the Alchemy Commission, you can also grab more chests in other HSR areas. Twinfinite has guides that will tell you all treasure chests locations in Herta Space Station and Jarilo-VI.